Analyte Health Releases Annual Survey Findings Regarding Attitudes Towards Testing As Part Of STD Awareness Month

Overall, only 40% of sexually active adults were tested for STIs in last 12 months, standing in sharp contrast to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines that 100% receive such testing annually;

STD testing was only discussed 50% of the time during visits with a primary care physician for sexually active, non-partnered adults;

40% of sexually active, non-partnered adults indicated they would prefer an online facilitated testing solution to other testing approaches;

Accuracy and confidentiality were the two most important factors for consumers/patients when deciding how to get tested.

"STI rates are steadily climbing according to CDC statistics," said Kevin Weinstein, CEO of Analyte Health. "Testing and awareness is the biggest tool we have to control and reverse this trend. As a result, it's imperative that we understand how to meet Americans where they are, and provide them with their preferred method of access to testing. We're very pleased to make this survey available to the public, policy makers and providers to help address this public health crisis, especially during STD Awareness Month."

Other notable findings of the survey included:

Among sexually active adults who have been tested, 72% received a test via their physician, 30% did so via a public health clinic or Planned Parenthood,

11% of adults have had more than 2 sexual partners in the last 12 months

1 in 20 married, partnered or long-term relationship individuals have had 2 or more sexual partners in the last 12 months.

Survey designer and report author, Frank Cockerill, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Analyte Health, noted, "Increasingly, we see hot spots popping up across the country, where certain STIs spike in occurrence. One way to help curtail such outbreaks is to focus testing resources on those areas as quickly as possible. Given that many providers of STI testing are at capacity, online solutions can easily augment existing resources on very short notice."

According to statistics released by the CDC, about 110 million Americans have an STI. STIs include chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, trichomoniasis, herpes 1 & 2, HPV, mycoplasma, and ureaplasma.

The survey of 1,030 American adults, ages 18-75 was conducted online during March 2018. Respondents matched overall US population in age, gender, geography, sexual orientation and income. A full copy of the survey report is available on www.analytehealth.com, www.stdtestexpress.com and at www.healthtestexpress.com.

