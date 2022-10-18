Analytic Index Forms Strategic Partnership with The Mars Agency

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital commerce expert Analytic Index has positioned itself to make an even greater impact on the connected commerce marketplace through a formal partnership with The Mars Agency, a leader in connected commerce.

Through the agreement, Analytic Index will provide the retail search and digital shelf intelligence captured through its unique technology to augment the shopper insights and market performance data delivered through Marilyn®, The Mars Agency's proprietary martech platform.

The combined intelligence of the two platforms will create an unmatched solution for brands and agencies that need accurate, reliable insights across the entire shopper journey to help them drive sustainable growth in the ever-evolving marketplace for connected commerce.

"We're excited to be building a more strategic relationship with The Mars Agency, which has already been a great partner for us," says co-founder Nathan Rigby, who teamed with partner Mike Karlsven to launch Analytic Index in 2020. (The pair previously founded One Click Retail, a pioneer in the measurement of Amazon sales and market share.) "Their experience and expertise will help us become an even more trusted source for reliable data and next-generation technology for the global commerce ecosystem."

In just two years, Analytic Index has become a critical technology solution for many of the world's largest brands and agencies by providing unique insights into the search and media activity on the most important retail platforms: Amazon, Walmart, Target and Kroger. Subscriptions to its services have grown by over 1,500%.

Analytic Index's unparalleled data platform was designed as a shopper-focused, cross-retailer solution to help advertisers spot trends and identify efficient, effective solutions for their search and retail media programming.

Among a host of other solutions, the data platform's unique capabilities allow clients to:

build effective search strategies at the retailer level by identifying the right keywords using category, product, and shopper characteristics.

drive superior retail media investment across retailers, ad types, and items.

accurately measure keyword impact by tracking search volume, search visibility, and competitive search saturation.

measure omnichannel sales impact.

optimize organic content.

The company will soon extend its Amazon coverage to include Europe and Canada and expand its U.S. purview to track Albertsons, Lowe's, The Home Depot, Best Buy and Chewy.

"We're thrilled with the support our existing data intelligence is already providing clients," says Karlsven. "This alliance with The Mars Agency will help us accelerate our internal development and become an even better partner for brands and agencies."

Analytic Index is a next-generation data platform that empowers brands and agencies to measure and optimize retail media and organic search across online retailers (Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kroger). These actionable insights empower vendors to accelerate sales and profitability through benchmarking performance, improving organic and paid search effectiveness, and measuring overall impact and returns on investment. Analytic Index provides holistic insights across all departments, relevant keywords, and performance items making it an ideal competitive intelligence tool. Learn more at www.analyticindex.com.

The Mars Agency is an award-winning, independently owned, global commerce marketing practice. With talent around the world, they connect people, technology and intelligence to create demand and drive profitable, sustainable growth. Their latest martech platform, Marilyn®, enables marketers to make better decisions, create connected experiences and drive stronger results. Learn more at www.themarsagency.com and meetmarilyn.ai.

