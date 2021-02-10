Analytic Index identifies the most active and effective Amazon Sponsored Search advertisers

"With the competitive nature of selling on Amazon, brand manufacturers and agencies need all the help they can get to stay on top of sponsored search," said Nathan Rigby, co-founder of Analytic Index. "We have created these free reports to bring full transparency of which brands are sponsoring most frequently, top keywords, and the efficacy of campaigns."

Analytic Index intends to offer these reports on a monthly basis and expand to additional e-commerce platforms as well. "As we continue to provide e-commerce analytic offerings for additional platforms, we will also offer additional free reports", said Rigby. We're rapidly approaching a Target offering that is desperately needed in the marketplace.

The Amazon Sponsored Search Analysis for January 2021 can be downloaded at https://get.analyticindex.com/amazon-sponsored-search-january-2021

About Analytic Index

Analytic Index helps brand manufacturers who seek superior e-commerce growth by providing comprehensive digital retail coverage with actionable recommendations for Sales, Search, and Digital Shelf. Analytic Index provides a holistic and retailer-comparative solution across all major Digital Retail sites with Category, Competitor, and Keyword intelligence at an affordable price.

