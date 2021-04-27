Analytic Index Selects OneStone to Expand Managed Service Capabilities

The partnership with OneStone accelerates Analytic Index's strategic objective to provide an end-to-end software and services solution that helps brand manufacturers achieve superior e-commerce growth. OneStone is recognized as retailer agnostic and maintains a large presence on the Walmart.com e-commerce platform. The Rogers, Arkansas-based company offers e-commerce merchants and consumer packaged goods providers a broad range of strategic and tactical services designed to increase sales, expand profit margins, and build customer loyalty.

According to Nathan Rigby, co-founder of Analytic Index, OneStone's multi-retailer approach fits perfectly with its plans to expand the platform to over a dozen digital retailers by the end of the year.

"OneStone adds tremendous value to our organization, and will play a major role in our ability to serve our customers," said Rigby, co-founder of Analytic Index. "When we combine our disruptive analytics with OneStone's seasoned e-commerce experts to interpret data and make recommendations, our customers will clearly see they have the data and insights that can help quickly outperform their competition."

In addition to the managed services partnership, OneStone will also be utilizing the Analytic Index Software to help their customers get more transparency into shelf, search, and sales data from Amazon and Walmart's e-commerce sites. Armed with this data, OneStone will be equipped to make more meaningful changes to customer product listings and sponsored search programs to provide superior sales at lower costs.

"The insights that Analytic Index delivers will be transformational for how manufacturers evaluate and navigate the health of their digital presence vs competition," said Bill Waitsman, CEO of OneStone. "We are delighted to partner with this innovative team of industry leaders, and look forward to jointly bringing solutions to market that will benefit the entire e-commerce ecosystem."

About OneStone

OneStone is a team of ecommerce experts that manage manufacturers' multi-platform ecommerce business. By pairing with clients' ecommerce goals and providing action with supply chain, content creation and management, platform advertising, margin protection, & insights expertise. To learn more about OneStone, visit www.onlyonestone.com.

About Analytic Index

Analytic Index helps brand manufacturers who seek superior e-commerce growth by providing comprehensive digital retail coverage with actionable recommendations for Sales, Search, and Digital Shelf. Analytic Index provides a holistic and retailer-comparative solution across all major Digital Retail sites with Category, Competitor, and Keyword intelligence at an affordable price. To learn more about Analytic Index, visit www.analyticindex.com

Press Contact: Tim Stocks, 8018229055, https://www.analyticindex.com

SOURCE Analytic Index

Related Links

http://www.analyticindex.com

