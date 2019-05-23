Analytical Graphics and ANSYS Launch Joint Technology Partnership

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) is integrating mission analysis into the engineering design process thanks to a newly formed technology partnership with Analytical Graphics, Inc. (AGI), the global leader in systems and mission simulation. Through the partnership, AGI expects to enable satellite, aerospace and defense customers to create more precise and reliable modeling and mission simulations with greater accuracy for complex scenarios, including aircraft missions through contested airspace and satellites orbiting the Earth.

Today, systems engineers perform large-scale mission and system simulations with parametric or reduced-order models to incorporate electronic, fluid and mechanical components. Next-generation physics-based modeling creates component models with improved fidelity, precision and dependability to enable more sophisticated levels of simulation and systems-of-systems simulation.

AGI and ANSYS are streamlining processes and interfaces by incorporating highly accurate, ANSYS-generated engineering physics component models within complete, large-scale mission simulation scenarios in AGI's multi-domain mission analysis software, Systems Tool Kit (STK). Engineers conducting concept development and mission engineering activities will gain insights from simulation generally only accessible during test and measurement processes. Similarly, design engineers will now be able to simulate and predict component performance within the system design at every step in the design process.

"AGI is pleased to join forces with ANSYS as embedding physics-based component models within large-scale mission simulations delivers a major technological leap for our mutual customers," said Kevin Flood, vice president engineering at AGI. "Our marketplace is demanding radical reductions in time to market. This partnership addresses important root causes. Specifically, we are eliminating the tool and process gaps between the concept-development, systems-engineering, detailed-design, and system-operations phases of large-scale programs. This step alone can dramatically accelerate the timelines for the delivery of large-scale systems."

"This partnership tightly integrates our cutting-edge, industry-leading physics simulation products with AGI's mission-level systems applications," said Shawn Carpenter, senior product manager for high frequency, ANSYS Electronic Business Unit. "We are committed to helping streamline the use of ANSYS component models within AGI's next-generation simulations, supporting our mutual customers in the space, air, land and sea domains."

