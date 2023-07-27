Analytical Software Set to Record 32% CAGR, Driving Global Software Market to $226.5 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neural Network Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Neural Network Software estimated at US$51.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$430.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Analytical Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 32% CAGR and reach US$226.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Data Mining & Archiving segment is readjusted to a revised 30% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Neural Network Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$70.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 29.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.3% and 25.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR.

The market research report encompasses multiple tables analyzing software segments like Neural Network Software, Analytical Software, Data Mining & Archiving, Optimization Software, and Visualization Software across key regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. These tables provide valuable insights into the past, present, and future trends, including independent analyses of annual sales in US$ million for the years 2022 to 2030, Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), and an 8-year perspective on the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2023 and 2030. The data assists businesses in understanding market performance, identifying growth opportunities, and making informed decisions to navigate and thrive in the dynamic global software industry.

A selection of companies profiled include:

Alyuda Research, LLC

GMDH LLC

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Neural Technologies Limited

NeuralWare

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

SAP SE

Slagkryssaren Ab

Starmind International AG

Ward Systems Group, Inc.

