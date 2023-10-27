Analytical Standards Market size to grow by USD 624.93 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The analytical standards market is expected to grow by USD 624.93 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Large numbers of important players and more cost-effective and supportive government programs that seek to develop new treatments may lead to different levels of income. Demands for analysis standards are on the rise. Moreover, factors that are leading to market growth in the region include an increased adoption by analytical testing companies of state-of-the-art facilities and a high number of diagnostics centers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Analytical Standards Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

AccuStandard Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Antylia Scientific, Cayman Chemical, General Electric Co., GFS Chemicals Inc., I.V. Labs Inc., JSC Labochema LT, LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Reade International Corp., Restek Corp., Ricca Chemical Co., Shimadzu Corp., Takara Holdings Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Waters Corp.

AccuStandard Inc.- The company offers analytical standards such as reference materials, certified reference materials, and laboratory controls for use in a wide range of analytical applications, including life sciences, environmental testing, and forensics.

Analytical Standards Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the chromatography segment will be significant during the forecast period. The high efficiency in identifying and separating impurities in the simplest possible way can be attributed to the superiority of this technique.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Analytical Standards Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Increased public interest in optimal food safety and quality

Rapid growth in the life science industry

High demand for analytical standards in research institutes

Increased public interest in optimal food safety and quality is a key factor driving market growth. Consumers today care more about the food they consume, demanding transparency, traceability, and assurance of safety and quality. Regulatory agencies around the world, such as the FDA and EMA, are addressing consumer concerns by imposing stricter regulations on food safety and labeling. Contaminants such as pesticides, heavy metals, allergens, and pathogens in food are of increasing concern to consumers. Analytical standards help accurately detect and quantify allergens, prevent cross-contamination, and provide safe options for allergy sufferers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this analytical standards market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the analytical standards market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the analytical standards market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the analytical standards market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about the company

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of analytical standards market company.

