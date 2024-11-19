Analytical Standards Market to Grow by USD 657.8 Million (2024-2028), Driven by Rapid Growth in Life Sciences, with AI Redefining Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global analytical standards market size is estimated to grow by USD 657.8 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Rapid growth in life science industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing adoption of custom standards. However, limited shelf life of analytical standards poses a challenge.Key market players include AccuStandard Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Antylia Scientific, Cayman Chemical, General Electric Co., GFS Chemicals Inc., I.V. Labs Inc., JSC Labochema LT, LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Reade International Corp., Restek Corp., Ricca Chemical Co., Shimadzu Corp., Takara Holdings Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Waters Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global analytical standards market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Type (Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Titrimetry, and Physical properties testing), Application (Food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals and life sciences, Environmental, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AccuStandard Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Antylia Scientific, Cayman Chemical, General Electric Co., GFS Chemicals Inc., I.V. Labs Inc., JSC Labochema LT, LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Mallinckrodt Plc, Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Reade International Corp., Restek Corp., Ricca Chemical Co., Shimadzu Corp., Takara Holdings Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Waters Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Analytical Standards Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in proteomics and metabolomics, food safety, and quality control. Industries like food testing, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences are driving demand for analytical techniques such as chromatography, mass spectrometry, and spectroscopy. These technologies are essential for diagnosing respiratory infections, diseases like cancer, and monitoring environmental degradation. Key applications include analyzing sulfur dioxides and carbon dioxide levels, crop yields, weather patterns, and air quality. The market caters to various sectors like power plants, renewable fuels, public transport, healthcare infrastructure, and infectious diseases such as influenza, malaria, HIV, and tuberculosis. Genomic techniques, biomarkers, and biologic drugs are pivotal in drug discovery and custom synthesis. Regulatory bodies like the FDA enforce stringent accreditations and ISO standards for calibration and titration, ensuring product quality and safety. Companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, CD Bioparticles, and others offer a range of analytical standards for petrochemistry, pharmaceuticals, and veterinary drugs. Businesses must adopt innovative strategies to cater to diverse segments like stability testing, dissolution testing, bioanalytical testing, raw material testing, clinical trials, and pesticides. The market encompasses various industries, including food & beverages, life sciences, healthcare, and industrialization, and addresses challenges in areas like physical property testing and patent protection.

Analytical standards market vendors have honed their skills in custom synthesis through various reagent synthesis methods. They maintain inventories of custom synthetic products, ensuring prompt backorders. Seamless scale-up options are prioritized by manufacturers to meet large-order demands. Companies like AccuStandard specialize in high-purity chemical synthesis for reference standards. Custom synthesis ranges from milligrams to kilograms, including organic pollutants and their metabolites. These standards enable the community to address previously unmet analytical needs.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The Analytical Standards Market faces several challenges in various industries. In Proteomics and Metabolomics, identifying and quantifying complex biomolecules require advanced analytical techniques like Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, and Spectroscopy. Food safety and Quality Control demand rigorous testing for Food and Beverages, Veterinary Drugs, and Pesticides. Environmental degradation and Healthcare infrastructure call for stringent Environmental and Pharmaceutical Standards. Renewable fuels and Power Plants necessitate monitoring Sulfur Dioxides and Carbon Dioxide levels. Industrialization, Food testing, and Stability testing in Pharmaceuticals, Biopharmaceuticals, and Life Sciences require adherence to Accreditations and ISO standards. Infectious diseases like Respiratory Infections, Influenza, Malaria, HIV, and Tuberculosis necessitate quick and accurate diagnostic tests. Genomic Techniques, Biomarkers, and Drug Discovery call for innovative analytical techniques and Business Strategies. Patent Protection and Regulatory Compliance are crucial for Innovator Drugs and Generic Drugs. Calibration Standards, Titrimetry, and Physical Property Testing ensure the quality of Titanium, Petrochemicals, and Pharmaceuticals. Bioanalytical testing, Dissolution testing, and Clinical Trials are essential for bringing new drugs to market. Major players in the Analytical Standards Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, CD Bioparticles, and FDA. The market segments include Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, and Spectroscopy. The future of the market lies in addressing challenges in Industries like Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, and Environmental Monitoring.

In the analytical industry, maintaining the stability and accuracy of analytical standards over their limited shelf life is a significant challenge. These reference materials, utilized to calibrate instruments and validate methods, can undergo chemical reactions, leading to changes in composition and properties. Exposure to contaminants like air, moisture, or other substances can cause degradation and alteration. Some standards may experience physical changes, such as crystallization, aggregation, or evaporation, impacting their stability and precision. Incorrect storage conditions, including high temperatures or humidity, can expedite the degradation process. Ensuring proper handling and storage is crucial to preserve the integrity of analytical standards and ensure reliable test results.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This analytical standards market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Chromatography

1.2 Spectroscopy

1.3 Titrimetry

1.4 Physical properties testing Application 2.1 Food and beverages

2.2 Pharmaceuticals and life sciences

2.3 Environmental

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Chromatography- The chromatography segment is anticipated to dominate the global analytical standards market due to its effectiveness in identifying and separating impurities. This technique's popularity can be attributed to its high performance and simplicity. Chromatography instruments, reagents, and reference standards for various types, such as liquid and gas chromatography, are widely available. The use of these instruments in conjunction with mass spectrometers increases their acceptance. The ease of interoperability and reduced manpower requirements also contribute to cost savings, making chromatography a preferred choice for analytical applications during the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017 - 2021)

Research Analysis

The Analytical Standards Market encompasses a wide range of applications, including Proteomics and Metabolomics for life sciences research, Food safety and Quality control for ensuring the safety and authenticity of food products, and Food testing for regulatory compliance. Technologies such as Chromatography, Mass spectrometry, and Spectroscopy play a crucial role in these applications, enabling precise and accurate analysis of complex samples. The market also caters to various industries, including Respiratory infections and Diseases, Accreditations and ISO standards, Pharmaceutical, Petrochemical, and Veterinary drug testing. Calibration standards, Titration, and Physical property testing are essential components of the market, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of analytical results. The market also serves the needs of industries focused on Cancers and Chronic diseases, with Thermo Fisher Scientific, CD Bioparticles, and the FDA being significant end-users. Technologies such as Liquid chromatography and Gas chromatography are widely used in the market for separating, identifying, and quantifying various components in complex mixtures.

Market Research Overview

The Analytical Standards Market encompasses various industries, including Proteomics and Metabolomics, where standards play a crucial role in ensuring accuracy and consistency in the analysis of complex biological systems. In Food safety and Quality control, analytical standards are essential for testing and ensuring the safety and authenticity of food products. Chromatography, Mass spectrometry, and Spectroscopy techniques rely on analytical standards for calibration and accurate measurement. Environmental degradation, crop yields, and weather patterns are significant areas where analytical standards are used for monitoring and maintaining standards. Sulfur dioxides and Carbon dioxide are among the environmental pollutants measured using analytical standards. Analytical standards are also critical in various industries, such as Power plants, Renewable fuels, Public transport, Healthcare infrastructure, and the Life sciences industry. In the Pharmaceutical market, analytical standards are used for Stability testing, Dissolution testing, Bioanalytical testing, Raw material testing, and Clinical trials. ISO standards and Accreditations ensure the quality and consistency of analytical standards. In the Biopharmaceutical industry, analytical standards are used for Biomarkers, Biologic drugs, Drug discovery, Custom synthesis, and Pesticides. Business strategies and Business segments rely on analytical standards for Patent protection, Innovator drugs, and Generic drugs. Analytical techniques such as Titrimetry, Liquid chromatography, and Gas chromatography use calibration standards for accurate measurement. Environmental standards, Petrochemistry standards, Food & beverages, Veterinary drug standards, and Pharmaceutical, Life science, and Industrialization industries all require analytical standards for various applications. Infectious diseases such as Respiratory infections, Respiratory diseases, Allergic reactions, Cancer, Influenza, Malaria, HIV, and Tuberculosis are diagnosed and monitored using analytical standards. Genomic techniques and Genomics data are used to analyze Drug molecules and Cell metabolites, which require analytical standards for accurate measurement. In summary, Analytical standards play a vital role in various industries, including Proteomics, Metabolomics, Food safety, Quality control, Environmental degradation, Power plants, Renewable fuels, Public transport, Healthcare infrastructure, Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, and Industrialization. They are essential for accurate measurement, calibration, and ensuring consistency and quality in various applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Chromatography



Spectroscopy



Titrimetry



Physical Properties Testing

Application

Food And Beverages



Pharmaceuticals And Life Sciences



Environmental



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio