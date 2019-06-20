Analytical Wizards Adds Executives to the C-Suite and Bolsters Technical Expertise

EDISON, N.J., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytical Wizards, a data science and analytics firm delivering actionable insights for the healthcare, life science, and retail industries, has announced the addition of key new staff to its expanding operations in the United States and India.

In the U.S., the company has added Mike Steward as Principal and Chief Digital Officer and Kurt Mueller as Chief Marketing Officer. In India, the company has added six additional software professionals, including two software architects, two software engineers, a senior engineer, and an associate engineer focusing on expanding the company's platform capabilities and UI/UX to enhance the overall user experience and data/insights visualization.

"We started four years ago with just four employees," said Ram Sharma, Analytical Wizards founder and one of its managing principals. "We've come a long way since then, and our roadmap for the future requires we go much further. As part of our growth strategy, Mike and Kurt and our talented engineers will play key roles in helping us scale faster and continue to deliver innovative additions to our WIZ and IZE platforms to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers."

Steward brings 17 years of experience in multi-channel analytics, business development, account services, and operations and cross-functional management to his new role. He has a degree in business information systems and analytics from Miami University. Prior to joining Analytical Wizards, he was vice president of analytics at Indegene.

Mueller has 20 years of experience in the software, digital, and life sciences/biotech marketing industries. He has a degree in visual communications from the University of Delaware. Most recently he has served as an executive-level consultant and advisor to several companies and startups in the greater Philadelphia region.

Analytical Wizards empowers commercial decision makers by unlocking actionable insights from data assets. To that end, the firm offers innovative cloud-based analytics platforms, scalable big-data analytics infrastructure and reporting solutions supported by artificial intelligence/machine learning, advanced business analytics consulting services, and a flexible resourcing model designed to meet each client's unique needs. The company maintains offices in New Jersey, Boston, California, and Bengaluru, India.

