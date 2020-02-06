Analytics as a Service Market by Component, Analytics Type, Deployment Type, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Analytics Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), Deployment Type (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Government & Public Sector, IT & Telecommunication, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Analytics as a service (AaaS) is a part of wide range of services that include Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). All these models have one common factor that replaces conventional on-premise systems with web-based systems. Businesses can use services offered by providers to access a remote analytics platform for a regular fee instead of developing a large internal warehouse full of software. AaaS provides a set-up that allows clients to use a specific analytics software as per requirement and it can be less labor intensive and more cost effective as compared to the traditional services.

Rise in acceptance of social media applications and continuous increase in demand for progressive technologies to process increased workload through cloud fuel the growth of the analytics-as-a-service market. In addition, increase in adoption of data analytics is also one of the major factors that drives the growth of the market. However, rise in data and security concerns along with complex analytical workflow are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, lower cost of ownership is expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, increase in data volume across various industry verticals and rise in practice of machine-generated data are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the analytics-as-a-service market in the next few years.

The global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market is segmented on the basis of component, analytics type, deployment type, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on analytics type, the market is divided into predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, descriptive analytics. Based on deployment type, the market is classified into private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud. Depending on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, government, IT & telecommunication, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report includes profiles of the key players operating in the market analysis. These include Amazon Web Services (AWS), GoodData Corporation, Google, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, SAS Institute Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY COMPONENT

• Solutions

• Services



BY ANALYTICS TYPE

• Predictive Analytics

• Prescriptive Analytics

• Diagnostic Analytics

• Descriptive Analytics



BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud



BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• BFSI

• Retail

• Government & Public Sector

• IT and Telecommunication

• Transportation & Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada



• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• GoodData Corporation

• Google LLC

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• SAP

• SAS Institute

• TIBCO Software Inc.



