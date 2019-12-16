Analytics as a Service Market to Reach $126.48 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 38.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Analytics Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), Deployment Type (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Government & Public Sector, IT & Telecommunication, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global analytics as a service industry was estimated at $9.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $126.48 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 38.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints and opportunities

Rise in adoption of social media applications, increase in demand for advanced technologies to process high workload through cloud, and lower cost of ownership drive the growth of the global analytics as a service market. On the other hand, data security and privacy issues hinder the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, surge in use of machine generated data is expected to provide an array of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Request Sample Report at : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6238

The solution segment to retain its dominance by 2026-

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global analytics as a service market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Increase in need to accurately evaluate the existing business environment and forecast future trends is driving the growth of this segment. The service segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 40.3% by the end of 2026. Growing need to ensure the effective functioning of software and platforms throughout the analytics process is the key factor boosting the growth of this segment.

The public cloud segment to maintain the lion's share during the estimated period

Based on deployment type, the public cloud segment accounted for nearly half of the global analytics as a service market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost during the estimated period. Rise in demand for faster data processing, efficient resource utilization, and cost-effective deployment solutions are fueling the growth for this segment. At the same time, the hybrid cloud segment would register the fastest CAGR of 43.0% from 2019–2026. Increasing need for more computational power and analytics services among organizations is fueling the demand for hybrid cloud deployment.

North America to lead the trail till 2026

Based on geography, North America held the largest share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global analytics as a service market. This is due to the presence of major market players in this region. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 44.4% during the study period, owing to rising demand among organizations to offer enhanced customer services for users in this region.

Get Up to 30% Discount- Enquire Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6238

*Offer Valid till 31-Dec-2019

Key market players

Atos SE

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Google, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Accenture

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Corporation

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Get Up to 30% Discount on All Published Reports:

Virtual Private Server Market is Projected to garner $8.3 Billion by 2026

Biometrics-as-a-Service Market to Expand with Significant at a CAGR 18.2% by 2026

*Offer Valid till 31-Dec-2019

Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount:

Orchestration Tools Market Top Manufacturers, Growth, and Future Forecast - 2026

GPU as a Service Market Key Players and Production Information Analysis by 2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research