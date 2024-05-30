Analytics as a Service Market worth $39.8 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The Analytics as a Service Market is projected to grow from USD 13.3 billion in 2024 to USD 39.8 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Analytics as a Service Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like increasing availability of data connectivity through multi-cloud and hybrid environments, rise in demand for advanced analytics techniques due to increasing data volumes, and the proliferation of big data, IoT devices, and digital transformation initiatives across industries.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019–2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments Covered Software, services, data type, data processing, analytics type, vertical and region Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), AWS (US), SAS Institute (US), Teradata (US), Qlik (US), Salesforce (US), MicroStrategy (US), Cloudera (US), Altair (US), TIBCO Software (US), Kellton (India), Innowise (US), Alteryx (US), Jaspersoft (US), MSys Technologies (India), Synoptek (US), Flatworld Solutions (India), Protiviti (US), Polestar Solutions (India), Rapyder (India), ScienceSoft (US), GoodData (US), Kyvos Insights (US), DataToBiz (India), ThoughtSpot (US), Sisense (Israel), and eCloudChain (Germany).

By Software type, Advanced Analytics software type to register for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Advanced analytics software type is projected to hold the largest market share in the AaaS market during the forecast period due to a surge in demand for sophisticated data analysis capabilities that extend beyond traditional business intelligence. Advanced Analytics, encompassing predictive analytics, machine learning, and data mining, is becoming integral to AaaS offerings due to its ability to uncover deeper insights and drive strategic business decisions. This trend is fueled by the increasing complexity and volume of data generated across industries, necessitating more powerful tools to extract actionable insights. Furthermore, the integration of AI and ML algorithms within AaaS platforms enhances predictive accuracy and operational efficiency, making these advanced solutions highly attractive to enterprises seeking a competitive edge.

By data processing, batch processing segment is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Batch processing data processing segment is poised for the fastest growth in AaaS market. The growth of batch processing within the Analytics as a Service Market is significantly driven by its ability to handle large volumes of data efficiently and cost-effectively. Batch processing enables organizations to process extensive datasets in scheduled intervals, making it ideal for handling periodic data analysis tasks such as end-of-day reporting, large-scale data transformations, and data integration from multiple sources. This capability is particularly beneficial for industries like finance, healthcare, and retail, which require regular, comprehensive data analysis to inform decision-making.

By region, North America to account for the largest market during the forecast period.

The Analytics as a Service Market in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by the region's strong technological infrastructure and high adoption rates of advanced analytics solutions across various sectors. Key industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing are increasingly leveraging AaaS to gain actionable insights and enhance decision-making processes. The presence of major technology companies, combined with a robust startup ecosystem, further accelerates market expansion. Additionally, the increasing volume of data generated from IoT devices, social media, and other digital channels is propelling the demand for scalable and flexible analytics services.

Top Key Companies in Analytics as a Service Market:

Some major players in the AaaS market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), AWS (US), SAS Institute (US), Teradata (US), Qlik (US), Salesforce (US).

Recent Developments:

In April 2024 Dataproc introduces the ability to deploy clusters with Compute Engine machine types. This enhancement offers greater flexibility in resource allocation, allowing users to tailor cluster configurations to their specific workload requirements more precisely.

In March 2024, The March 2024 update of Oracle Analytics Cloud brought forth numerous improvements spanning exploring, dashboarding, storytelling, data connectivity, modeling, preparation, augmented analytics, machine learning, performance, compliance, and administration.

In March 2024, Microsoft expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA to bring the power of generative AI, the cloud and accelerated computing to healthcare and life sciences organizations. The collaboration will bring together the global scale, security and advanced computing capabilities of Microsoft Azure with NVIDIA DGX Cloud and the NVIDIA Clara suite. Stability AI accelerated its work Amazon to make its open-source tools and models accessible to startups, academics, and businesses worldwide.

In February 2024, IBM Planning Analytics for Excel version 2.0.93 brings significant improvements, including enhanced performance, increased stability, and new features such as dynamic charting capabilities and improved report formatting options.

In January 2024, Azure Stream Analytics introduces new features and improvements in its no-code editor. The updates include improved error handling, enhanced debugging capabilities, and increased support for complex queries, empowering users to efficiently build and deploy streaming data processing pipelines for cloud analytics applications.

Analytics as a Service Market Advantages:

The requirement for a substantial upfront investment in software, infrastructure, and qualified staff is eliminated by AaaS. Through a subscription approach, businesses may access advanced analytics tools and capabilities, saving money on both capital and operating expenses.

Platforms provided by AaaS can readily expand to meet changing demands for analysis and data volumes. Businesses can scale up or down as needed and only pay for what they use by adjusting their consumption based on demand.

Users can access analytics services and tools from any location with an internet connection thanks to AaaS. Because of its adaptability, organisations may use analytics without being limited by geography and can work remotely.

The newest analytical technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and big data processing, are frequently integrated into AaaS platforms. This gives companies access to state-of-the-art resources for complicated data analysis, real-time data processing, and predictive analytics.

Businesses may swiftly implement analytics solutions using AaaS instead of having to wait for the drawn-out setup and integration procedures of conventional on-premise systems. Faster time to insight and more flexible decision-making are made possible by this.

Strong data integration features are often provided by AaaS solutions, enabling organisations to combine data from multiple sources. By using an integrated method, data quality is improved and a holistic perspective is provided for analysis that is more accurate.

Numerous AaaS platforms have features and dashboards that can be customised to meet certain company requirements. This enables businesses to concentrate on the measurements and insights that are most pertinent to their operations.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and predict the Analytics as a Service Market by offering (software (type, integration) and services), data type, data processing, analytics type, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Analytics as a Service Market

To analyze the opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of segments for five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , & , and To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies.

To analyze the competitive developments, such as partnerships, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions, in the Analytics as a Service Market

To analyze the impact of recession across all regions in the Analytics as a Service Market.

