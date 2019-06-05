Analytics Company, WealthEngine, Launches First Predictive Prospecting Platform

Segmenting who you precisely want to go after is a difficult problem today," says WealthEngine CEO, PV Boccasam. "You can't personalize or prioritize your message if you don't intimately know your audience. Everyone else is focusing on what a person has while we have created a platform based on signals that reveal the why which we call Engagement Science™."

Coming to market with an entirely new cloud-native architecture, the WE9 platform consumes trillions of points of data to create more than 250 million pre-scored profiles giving you the ability to model, analyze, engage and take action with your next best prospect. Easily accessible through an API, WE9 enables real-time, compliant wealth screening within any customer relationship or donor management systems of record.

"I switched our business to WealthEngine because I realized they were ahead of the game in knowing how to make the data meaningful to their customers," says Greg Workman, Director of Finance and Operations at Spectrum Health Foundation & Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Foundation. "WE9 is going to make us even more efficient and effective while helping us connect with the right people at the right time."

With this release, the company is also revising pricing to a flexible, credit-based model to optimize clients' ability to use any of the available WE9 applications and services needed to drive their business objectives. Annual subscription clients will have access to the entire platform, with continuously refreshed data sets, and all the applications that were previously sold separately such as Analyze, Modeling, Prospect, APIs and Connectors."

Our models now enable us to identify a person's propensity to donate or spend," says Boccasam. "Interlinked with our customers' data, WE9 has richer knowledge about their target audiences, so we can reveal their motivations. As a result of personalized engagement, our customers have seen increased lifetime value, improved campaign effectiveness and lowered cost of acquisition."

WealthEngine Engagement Science™

As a predictive prospecting platform, WE9 enables its customers to do four critical things:

Discover insights faster than ever: Search, tag, filter and favorite people as a way of keeping track of and prioritizing ideal donors and buyers. Through seamless access to more than 180 million US-based households and 250 million adults each with thousands of enriched attributes, discover the potential of ideal donors and buyers.

Segment with precision: Get granular with target audiences by digging deep into relevant wealth, and crucial lifestyle signals that provide insight into what motivates prospects to engage. By proactively nurturing prospects and existing donors and customers, insights are activated through personalized campaigns.

Prioritize top targets: Once ideal targets are identified, WE9 can uncover the next best donors and buyers, with automated models to find new prospects who share similar wealth and lifestyle signals. Take control of multi-channel campaigns, predict who is most likely to engage next and prioritize resources accordingly.

Activate your audience: WE9 insights go beyond wealth with more than 1800 wealth and lifestyle signals to reveal what motivates ideal prospects to take action, or existing donors to give more. By knowing what moves them, campaigns can be personalized in order to drive lasting, measurable engagement.

SOURCE WealthEngine, Inc.