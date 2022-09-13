Analytics Insight Announces 'World's 10 Best Drone Companies to Watch in 2022'

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics Insight has announced World's 10 Best Drone Companies to Watch in 2022' in its September magazine issue. The issue is focusing on amazing drone companies that are building the core infrastructure for the global aviation ecosystem.

The magazine issue recognizes ten futuristic companies that are entwining digital technologies with real-world needs to manufacture market-best drones that address the industry necessities. By offering small to big drones, these companies concentrate on lightweight materials, impressive flight performance, and camera quality. They also collect aerial data through drones that are later taken into decision-making aspects. Here is the list of the world's 10 best drone companies that are scaling huge distances both vertically and horizontally and collecting valuable data through advanced drone technologies.

Featuring as the Cover Story is ESBAAR, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems solutions. Based in Muscat, Oman, the company is founded and led by a team of Omani entrepreneurs. In 2017, ESBAAR established a national reach program across a wide range of industries. It is the first Omani company to be recognized by the Civil Aviation Authority in the United Kingdom.

Other honourable companies include:

Newmind Robotics: Newmind Robotics creates robotics solutions, from fetching tennis balls, autonomously trimming plants, and automating navigation for large vehicles. Besides, it is also creating the most affordable outdoor autonomous robots.

InnovBest: InnovBest was designed to create differentiated AI applications that automate the decision-making process in its most laborious part, instead of BI analytics or spreadsheets. The InnovAI automatically processes analytics with more precision.

Syntiant: Syntiant is enabling customized voice experiences at the edge, across multiple products including command control, and event detection, free from cloud connectivity. Its advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce battery-powered devices.

Guavus: Guavus was founded in 2006 with the sole mission to provide real-time streaming analytics for CSPs. In 2017, the company was acquired by Thales and is now a part of the Digital Identity and Security global business unit.

ForwardX Robotics: ForwardX Robotics is an award-winning developer of intelligent robotics focusing on AI and its successful application within robotics, ForwardX offers the world's only visual autonomous mobile robot fleet for use in a wide range of business scenarios.

PLEN Robotics: PLEN Robotics utilizes robotics, IT, and artificial intelligence to produce IoT solutions that automize the hospitality industry. The company's first product offering 'PLEN Cube' is a box-shaped AI assistant that supports cashless payments, hotel receptions, etc.

DJI: DJI is the global leader in manufacturing innovative drone and camera technology for commercial and recreational use. DJI was founded and run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization.

Parrot: Parrot is a leading European group in the fast-growing industry of drones. The company is a real end-to-end drone group from hardware and software, to services, with the mission to move the industry forward with new standards for drones at work.

Skydio: Skydio is the leading drone manufacturer in the US and the world leader in autonomous flight. Skydio leverages AI to create the world's most intelligent flying machines for use by consumers, enterprises, and governments.

"From surveillance to filming, drones are increasingly being used in a variety of industries across the world. But drone technology is only as powerful as the teams that create it. In this issue, Analytics Insight aims to recognize and celebrate top drone companies that are opening wide aviation avenues and providing the ability to reach places humans simply cannot," says Adilin Beatrice, Content Manager at Analytics Insight.

Read the detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net/.

About Analytics Insight®

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data, and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journeys, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

To set up an interview or advertise your brand, contact [email protected]

Contacts

Ashish Sukhadeve

Founder & CEO

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +91-40-23055215

http://www.analyticsinsight.net

SOURCE Analytics Insight