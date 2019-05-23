Analytics Insight Magazine Announces 'The 10 Most Innovative Big Data Analytics Companies in 2019'

SAN JOSE, California and HYDERABAD, India, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence has named 'The 10 Most Innovative Big Data Analytics Companies in 2019' in its May issue.

The magazine issue recognizes 10 companies shaping the way industry is leveraging data and accelerating the pace of innovation to disrupt traditional businesses globally. Here is the glimpse of the companies selected in the list:

Cryptek Labs: Featured as the Cover Story, Cryptek Labs is a data-driven performance marketing agency which uses predictive behavioral targeting and real-time voice sentiment analysis to identify and acquire new customers for its clients. The company believes data is the key to create meaningful interactions at scale between consumers and the companies they love. Its core service offerings include Affective Computing, Predictive behavioral targeting and Real-time deep neural traffic-management system.

The magazine issue recognizes the Company of the Month in three categories: Innovation, Intelligent Product and Best Solutions.

Cangler Analytics: Featured under Innovation, Cangler automates and democratizes enterprise data analytics, making it simple, easy, and accessible for everyone. It helps organizations overcome artificial intelligence complexity by building AI which builds AI. It is developing an end-to-end platform to help simplify, automate, manage, and democratize data analytics with AI.

ROIVENUE: Listed under Intelligent Product, ROIVENUE™ is a business intelligence analytics suite for marketing professionals. It is a one-stop solution for marketers to integrate all of their advertising, CRM and web analytics data into one place and harness the power of multi-touch attribution to get more ROI from their campaigns.

Xiatech Consulting: Selected under Best Solutions, Xiatech is a data and integration solution provider specialising in System Integration, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Reporting and Analytics as well as Digital/eCommerce, CRM and ERP. It provides real-time technology, technical advisory services and programme delivery to organisations.

McObject: Offers eXtremeDB In-Memory Database System (IMDS) for real-time embedded systems. Organizations using eXtremeDB reap tangible benefits through higher developer productivity, faster time-to-market, more advanced features and lower manufacturing costs.

OccasionGenius: An event discovery technology company which provides services to large companies to capture the experiential consumer. It helps to connect individuals to events that they care about, before they happen using the Personalized Interest Genome™.

Oxagile: An international full-cycle software development vendor and systems integrator with specialist expertise in utilizing technology to drive efficiency, build scale, and facilitate ease of use. The company offers full-fledged big data development and consulting services.

PiSquare: A brand of Arima Analytics, PiSquare is a Data Analytics solutions firm addressing the space of decision system optimization. The company's solutions are broadly structured into the areas of Customer Analytics, Talent Analytics, and Operations Analytics.

Record Evolution: Offers tailor-made solutions covering an entire spectrum of Data Science and IoT. It has developed cloud data warehouse Repods to help enterprises manage and analyze data histories in data pods, compact data warehouses equipped with storage and computing resources.

Tarmin: Provides next-generation data management, storage, and infrastructure solutions focused on data accessibility and overcoming barriers associated with growing data volumes to make informed business decisions in real-time. It offers its flagship Data Management Platform "Tarmin GridBank".

Data remains the key driving factor for businesses working at the digital frontier. The integration of big data analytics to innovate new products and services turns out to be the most ambitious progression a company can make. Big data analytics provides with the platform, tools and technologies to create innovative approaches that keep enterprise ahead in the data-driven world.

The listed companies are the most innovative players of the big data industry driving exponential growth in data analytics, boosting performance and efficiency of work ecosystem. We favour our sincere praise to all the ten companies for constructing a data-driven economy standing on the pillar of profitable innovation," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.

Read the detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net.

About Analytics Insight®

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

