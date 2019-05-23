Analytics Insight Magazine Names 'The 10 Most Influential Artificial Intelligence Executives in 2019'

SAN JOSE, California and HYDERABAD, India, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence, has named 'The 10 Most Influential Artificial Intelligence Executives in 2019' in its May issue.

The magazine issue recognizes 10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) executives who have been leading businesses, engaging in more forward-looking ways of thinking, and redesigning solutions powered by AI capabilities to disrupt businesses globally. The leaders hold an extensive experience and influence in data, technology and strategy in multiple industries. Here is a look at the titans who made the list:

Gary Fowler: Featuring as the Cover Story, Gary Fowler, CEO, President and Co-Founder of Yva.ai has a background that has been centered on startup success and international operations, sales, marketing, executive management and business development in high tech, services and consulting companies. He combined his previous experience with over 10 years of experience in AI communication analytics and natural language company from his partner's larger firm to build Yva.

Karl Harris: Recognised as the Executive of the Month, Karl, CEO of Lex Machina leads strategy and operations of the company. Previously, he led all product development, product strategy, and engineering efforts at Lex Machina as CTO and VP of Products. He holds a J.D. from Stanford Law School, an M.S. in Computer Sciences from the University of Texas at Austin and an A.B. in Computer Science from Dartmouth College.

David Talby: David, CTO of Pacific AI holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science, an MBA with 20 years of industry experience. He built distributed teams and web-scale products at Amazon; got into machine learning and information retrieval at Microsoft a decade ago before building his own firm.

Debjani Deb: Debjani's responsibility as CEO of ZineOne is to lead the execution of the vision and be responsible for the company's overall performance. She received an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Business and an M.S in Computer Science from Stanford University.

Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka: Dr. Ganapathi is Chief Data Scientist for AI strategy, architecture, application development of machine learning, deep learning at Accenture. He holds 7+ Years of AI R&D Experience and is also a SAP Technical Lead with 20+ years of experience.

Jody Glidden: Jody is the CEO and Co-founder of Introhive. He focuses on product development and has served clients including PwC, Ernst and Young and Grant Thornton; law firms Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and Commercial Real Estate Firms like Colliers International,to name a new.

Joe Rogers: Founder & CEO of WorkDone, Joe is a Harvard-educated serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience starting & growing businesses. He is also Chairman and Co-founder of RGB Projects Inc., an Enterprise Content Management and BPM consultancy and IBM business partner.

Jonathan Chang: Jonathan, Founder and CEO of Silverpond, is a software engineer by background. He helps the company bridge the development of machine learning applications into the industry. He secures key clients and ensure that the company's technology development is relevant to them.

Lane Mendelson: Lane is the President of VantagePoint. He has been leading the company for over a decade with the foundation that his father built. He has expanded that foundation and has blazed new trails to carving out his own contributions to the company's growth.

Dr. Luigi Barone: Serving as the Director of Daitum, Luigi is the author of over 50 peer-reviewed research papers, and is the recipient of numerous awards. He has previously worked in academia, large industrial software houses, small tech start-ups, IT consultancies, and non-profit organisations.

The AI revolution is transforming every aspect of a business. It has led to the creation of new revenue streams, new opportunities, and different ways of enganing with consumers. Ushering in the new era, more and more leaders are embracing AI to innovative, organize and guide their businesses in this direction.

"The selected executives have redefined the C-Suite leadership in organisations, they are the influencers who are willing to learn and be open to adopting new changes with their long-term visionary mindsets. We extend our congratulations to all the leaders who have been inspiring a change promoting and redesigning the future of business.", says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.

Read the detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net.

About Analytics Insight®

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

To set up an interview or advertise your brand, contact info@analyticsinsight.net.

Contacts:

Ashish Sukhadeve

Founder & Editor-in-Chief

Email: ashishsukhadeve@analyticsinsight.net

Tel: +91-40-23055215

http://www.analyticsinsight.net

Media:

Email: press@analyticsinsight.net

Tel: +1-408-380-2566

SOURCE Stravium Intelligence LLP