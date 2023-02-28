Analytics market is estimated to grow by USD 221.23 billion between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 31% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Analytics Market by Component, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 221.23 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum will be decelerating at a CAGR of 13.5%. North America will account for 31% of market growth during the forecast period The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and historic period (2017 to 2021) & forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Analytics Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 31% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the flourishing retail sector, the growing healthcare sector, and increasing manufacturing output are driving the growth of the analytics market in North America.

Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 221.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, India, UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech International AB. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Company Profiles

The analytics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers analytics services for financial, marketing and human resources.

- The company offers analytics services for financial, marketing and human resources. Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers analytics services such as health checks and remediation plans, transformation strategy and future-state architecture.

- The company offers analytics services such as health checks and remediation plans, transformation strategy and future-state architecture. Informatica Inc. - The company offers analytics such as Infor Birst.

- The company offers analytics such as Infor Birst. International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers analytics services such as Cloud-native data management.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing availability and complexity of data, the growing need to improve business efficiency, and increased dependency on the internet for critical operations. Growing advances in NLP, ML, and AI technologies is the leading trend that will fuel the growth in the analytics market. However, system integration and interoperability issues are hindering market growth.

Market Segmentation

By component, the market is segmented into services, software, and hardware.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, , APAC, and , and . Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2023 to 2027, USD Billion- Request a Sample

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

The social media analytics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.29% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,260.33 million . The growing use of social media analytics to improve brand loyalty is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the tedious task of deciphering unstructured data may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.29% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The growing use of social media analytics to improve brand loyalty is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the tedious task of deciphering unstructured data may impede the market growth. The data science platform market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 249,147.71 million . The high generation of data volumes is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing threat from open-source data science platform vendors may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this analytics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the analytics market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, , APAC, and , and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of analytics market vendors.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Analytics Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Analytics Market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Component ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 BSFI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on BSFI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on BSFI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on BSFI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on BSFI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 124: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 127: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 129: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 134: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 139: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Infor Inc.

Exhibit 144: Infor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Infor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Infor Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Infor Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Informatica Inc.

Exhibit 148: Informatica Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Informatica Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Informatica Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 156: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 160: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 MicroStrategy Inc.

Exhibit 165: MicroStrategy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: MicroStrategy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: MicroStrategy Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 168: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 QlikTech international AB

Exhibit 173: QlikTech international AB - Overview



Exhibit 174: QlikTech international AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: QlikTech international AB - Key offerings

12.15 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 176: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 179: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 SAP SE

Exhibit 180: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 181: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 182: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 183: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.17 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 185: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 186: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 187: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 188: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 189: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 190: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 191: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 192: Research methodology



Exhibit 193: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 194: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 195: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio