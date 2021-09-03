Analytics Market Records a CAGR of 16.78%| Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., and SAP SE to Emerge as Dominant Players in Application Software Industry| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing availability and complexity of data and surging need to improve business efficiency will influence the market's growth positively during the forecast period. However, factors such as data privacy and security concerns and shortage of skilled analytics professionals and high attrition rate will limit the market to accelerate.

The analytics market report is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) and solution (services and software). In addition, North America will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for analytics market in the region.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Amazon.com Inc.

Informatica LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Solution

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

