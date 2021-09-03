Analytics Market Records a CAGR of 16.78%| Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., and SAP SE to Emerge as Dominant Players in Application Software Industry| Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analytics Market by End-user, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the analytics market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 172.77 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The growing availability and complexity of data and surging need to improve business efficiency will influence the market's growth positively during the forecast period. However, factors such as data privacy and security concerns and shortage of skilled analytics professionals and high attrition rate will limit the market to accelerate.
The analytics market report is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) and solution (services and software). In addition, North America will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for analytics market in the region.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Informatica LLC
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- MicroStrategy Inc.
