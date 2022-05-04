Analytics Market to observe USD 172.77 Bn incremental growth | Driven by growing availability and complexity of data | Technavio

May 04, 2022, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analytics Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 17.77 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 21.73% in 2021. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 16.785 during the forecast period.
The global analytics market is fragmented due to the presence of several established players. Vendors in the market are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and M&A activities to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. For instance, in April 2021, QlikTech international AB expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the launch of a collaborative solution that would help enterprises drive more value from SAP data with cloud analytics.
The report identifies Amazon.com Inc., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. as dominant players in the market. The growing availability and complexity of data will create multiple growth opportunities for market players. However, data privacy and security concerns might hamper market growth.
Analytics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Solution
- Services
- Software
- End-user
- BFSI
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The increasing demand for risk analytics, consumer analytics, and location analytics among end-user industries are driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, based on the end-users, the BFSI segment will generate maximum revenue in the market over the forecast period and the industry is the prime end-user for analytics solutions.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
North America will emerge as the key market in terms of revenue generation. The region will account for 32% of the global market share over the forecast period. The flourishing retail sector, the growing healthcare sector, and increasing manufacturing output are some of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing adoption of advanced medical devices by healthcare systems will contribute to the growth of the analytics market in North America.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The analytics market report covers the following areas:
Analytics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist analytics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the analytics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the analytics market vendors
|
Analytics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.78%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 172.77 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
21.73
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
