Analytics Market to observe USD 172.77 Bn incremental growth | Driven by growing availability and complexity of data | Technavio

The global analytics market is fragmented due to the presence of several established players. Vendors in the market are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and M&A activities to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. For instance, in April 2021, QlikTech international AB expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the launch of a collaborative solution that would help enterprises drive more value from SAP data with cloud analytics.

The report identifies Amazon.com Inc., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. as dominant players in the market. The growing availability and complexity of data will create multiple growth opportunities for market players. However, data privacy and security concerns might hamper market growth.

Analytics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Solution

Services



Software

End-user

BFSI



Manufacturing



Retail



Healthcare



Others

The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The increasing demand for risk analytics, consumer analytics, and location analytics among end-user industries are driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, based on the end-users, the BFSI segment will generate maximum revenue in the market over the forecast period and the industry is the prime end-user for analytics solutions.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

North America will emerge as the key market in terms of revenue generation. The region will account for 32% of the global market share over the forecast period. The flourishing retail sector, the growing healthcare sector, and increasing manufacturing output are some of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing adoption of advanced medical devices by healthcare systems will contribute to the growth of the analytics market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The analytics market report covers the following areas:

Analytics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the analytics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the analytics market vendors

Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 172.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

