"Analytics Triage" Gains Traction as Organizations Rethink Why Data Investments Fail

As organizations continue to expand their investments in analytics platforms, dashboards, and artificial intelligence, a growing number are confronting a pattern: despite more data and more tools, decision quality has not consistently improved. In response, Analytics Triage is emerging as a practical model for diagnosing why analytics efforts fail and determining what to fix first.

"Most organizations don't have an analytics shortage, they have a prioritization problem," said Dr. Kevin P. Kelly, founder of The Analytics Doctor. "Analytics Triage is about identifying where analytics actually breaks down, which decisions are affected, and which interventions will make a measurable difference."

From Analytics Expansion to Analytics Diagnosis

According to Dr. Kelly, for years, analytics maturity has been measured by volume: more dashboards, more models, more data sources. Yet many executives report that analytics outputs remain underused or disconnected from daily decision-making. Analytics Triage reframes this challenge by treating analytics underperformance as a systems issue, not a tooling gap.

The model borrows from medical triage principles, focusing on three questions:

Which decisions are most critical?

Where is analytics failing to influence those decisions?

What issues require immediate intervention versus longer-term change?

Companies can avoid expensive overhauls and instead focus on targeted improvements that fit with real decision-making processes by answering these questions early.

Filling in the Analytics ROI Gap

Analytics Triage is becoming more popular at the same time that people are worried about the return on analytics investment. Even though a lot of money has been spent on data infrastructure and advanced analytics, not all industries are using them. In a lot of cases, analytics teams still make reports that are technically correct but don't match how leaders really make decisions.

The model fills this gap by finding common root causes, such as unclear decision ownership, misaligned incentives, reporting that is too complicated, or analytical outputs that come too late or in the wrong format to have an effect on outcomes.

Instead of giving a one-size-fits-all answer, the approach helps organizations figure out if the best course of action is to change the structure, focus on analytical work, simplify processes, or, in some cases, do nothing at all.

First Uses in Complicated Settings

Analytics Triage is being used in many fields, including healthcare, financial services, and enterprise technology, according to The Analytics Doctor. These are all areas where making decisions is hard and there are a lot of rules to follow. Early tests show that making analytics portfolios simpler and focusing on a few high-value decisions can get more people involved and have a bigger impact on operations.

Organizations are better able to act on insights instead of just collecting them when they cut down on noise and make analytics efforts more in line with real-world decisions.

A Move Toward Analytics That Focus on Decisions

Analytics Triage is part of a bigger trend toward decision-centered analytics, which puts relevance, timing, and organizational fit ahead of technical sophistication. This is something that companies are thinking about as they make plans for their analytics strategies for 2026 and beyond.

"Analytics maturity isn't about how advanced your tools are," Dr. Kelly added. "It's about whether analytics meaningfully supports the decisions that matter most."

