AnalyticsIQ Joins Narrative's Data Streaming Platform to Transparently and Confidently Connect Data Users with a 360-degree View of Individuals

"Providing quality data in a transparent and privacy-compliant way is the name of the game at AnalyticsIQ," said Dave Kelly, Founder and CEO of AnalyticsIQ. "That's why we are so excited about our partnership with Narrative. The Narrative Data Streaming Platform gives users access, control, and options when it comes to evaluating and using our predictive data when they may not have otherwise had the opportunity to analyze. Data users and providers alike can feel confident on the Narrative platform thanks to their up-front transparency and mission to directly connect data users with data originators quickly and easily."

"AnalyticsIQ's blend of data science and psychology coupled with its singular focus on the person provides data granularity that drives deep brand experiences and customer brand relationships," said Nick Jordan, Founder and CEO of Narrative. "We're excited to partner with AnalyticsIQ, a company that shares Narrative's vision in changing the broken data broker model, simplifying the way companies can find and acquire rich new data insights."

To learn more about details about the Narrative/AnalyticsIQ partnership or to schedule a demo, please visit https://www.narrative.io/data-partners/analyticsiq .

About Narrative

Narrative operates a data streaming platform that centralizes and simplifies the buying and selling of data with both software and a raw data marketplace. Innovative brands, data platforms, and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Narrative's raw data marketplace gives companies access to unprecedented scale, transparency, precision, and optionality to transform their business.

About AnalyticsIQ

Founded in 2007 and based in Atlanta, AnalyticsIQ is vastly made up of data scientists, analysts, researchers, and cognitive psychologists with over 100 years of collective analytical experience. AnalyticsIQ is the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with data science to understand the heart of individuals and their motivations – both as a consumer and as a professional. By linking an individual's consumer profile at home to their professional profile at work, AnalyticsIQ strives to help companies know their customers and prospects like they know their friends, and its mission is for data to fuel every brand experience. AnalyticsIQ's data consistently outperforms other data providers, and the company's flexible approach means that they will do whatever it takes to work with clients to solve the challenges they may be facing.

