Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Advanced Biofuel Market | 31.77% YOY Growth expected in 2021 despite 2nd wave | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The advanced biofuel market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Advanced Biofuel Market Participants:

Abengoa SA

The company offers advanced biofuel, which is derived from different types of wastes or biomass, such as municipal waste, wood, agri-food waste, industrial wastes, and others.

Bangchak Corp. Public Co. Ltd.

The company caters to the market through offerings like biodiesel, which is produced from crude palm oil, and bioethanol, which is produced mainly from cassava, molasses, and sugar.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

The company provides advanced biofuel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide homegrown energy solutions to the global community.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.





Advanced Biofuel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Advanced biofuel market is segmented as below:

Type

Cellulosic Ethanol



Biodiesel



Biobutanol



BioDME



Others

Geography

North America



South America



Europe



APAC



MEA

The advanced biofuel market is driven by the availability of favorable government policies. In addition, rising concerns for food security are expected to trigger the advanced biofuel market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 45% during the forecast period.

