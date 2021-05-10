Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Air Cargo Market | 3.37% YOY growth expected in 2021 | Technavio
The air cargo market is expected to grow by 14.05 million tons, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The increase in e-commerce sales is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the expected rise in jet fuel prices might hamper the market growth.
Air Cargo Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market witnessed maximum growth in the manufacturing segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Air Cargo Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 60% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The region will present several growth opportunities for market vendors. China and Japan are the key markets for air cargo in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Air France-KLM SA
- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.
- China Airlines Ltd.
- Delta Air Lines Inc.
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corp.
- International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
- The Emirates Group
- United Parcel Service Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- FMCG and retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceuticals and chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Air France-KLM SA
- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.
- China Airlines Ltd.
- Delta Air Lines Inc.
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corp.
- International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
- The Emirates Group
- United Parcel Service Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
