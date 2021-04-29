Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Inspection Robots Market featuring Cognex Corp., Eddyfi NDT Inc., and Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc. | Technavio
Cognex Corp., Eddyfi NDT Inc., and Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc. will emerge as major inspection robots market participants during 2021-2025
Apr 29, 2021, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The inspection robots market is expected to grow by USD 8.23 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the inspection robots market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The inspection robots market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Inspection Robots Market Participants:
Cognex Corp.
The company offers various machine vision products with similar economic characteristics, with the same production processes, and distributed to customers through sales channels. The company offers robot-guided valve inspection to verify the proper placement of valve bridges during assembly.
Eddyfi NDT Inc.
The company offers inspection instruments, inspection robots and scanners, probes and sensors, and software for surface eddy current array, pulsed eddy current, magnetic flux leakage, guided-wave ultrasonics, and other applications. The company offers a wide range of inspection robots such as Magg HD, Versatrax 50, Versatrax 100, and others.
Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc.
The company offers hardware and energetic systems for use in spacecraft, military, and industrial applications. The company offers inspection robots under HONEYBEE ROBOTICS, LTD. that are mainly for High-performance, reliable motion control components, and integrated solutions.
Inspection Robots Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Inspection robots market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Oil And Gas
- Petrochemicals
- Food And Beverages
- Others
- Type
- ROVs
- Autonomous Robots
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- South America
The inspection robots market is driven by the advantages of robotic inspection over manual inspection. In addition, the increasing number of M&As are expected to trigger the inspection robots market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period.
