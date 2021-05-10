Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Metallurgical Coal Market | Key Vendor Insights, Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecast Through 2025 | Technavio
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., and Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. will emerge as major metallurgical coal market participants during 2021-2025
The metallurgical coal market is expected to grow by USD 14.00 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the metallurgical coal market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
The metallurgical coal market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Related Report on Energy Include:
Global Coal Mining Market - Global coal mining market is segmented by end-user (thermal power generation, steel manufacturing, cement manufacturing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, MEA, Europe, and South America).
Global Coal Tar Pitch Market - Global coal tar pitch market is segmented by Application (Aluminum smelters, Graphite electrodes, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Major Three Metallurgical Coal Market Participants:
Anglo American Plc
The company mines metallurgical coal at its Moranbah North and Grosvenor coal mines, which are located in Queensland, Australia.
Arch Coal Inc.
The company produces metallurgical coal at its Mountain Laurel, Beckley, Sentinel, and Leer mining sites in the US.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.
The company is involved in the production of coking coal and is a major supplier of coking coal to the steel sector of India.
Metallurgical Coal Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Metallurgical coal market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Steelmaking
- Non-steelmaking
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
The metallurgical coal market is driven by the increasing demand for steel. In addition, the high demand for byproducts of the coking process is expected to trigger the metallurgical coal market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
