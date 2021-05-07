Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Moist Wound Dressings Market | Advent of Combination Dressings to be a Major Trend during 20212021-2025 | Technavio
The global moist wound dressings market is set to grow by USD 1.25 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 6%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, and Smith & Nephew Plc are some of the major market participants. The increasing incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic wounds will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Moist Wound Dressings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Moist Wound Dressings Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Foam Dressings
- Hydrocolloid Dressings
- Alginate Dressings
- Film Dressings
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Moist Wound Dressings Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the moist wound dressings market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Hollister Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, and Smith & Nephew Plc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Moist Wound Dressings Market size
- Moist Wound Dressings Market trends
- Moist Wound Dressings Market industry analysis
The advent of combination dressings is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the high cost of wound treatment may threaten the growth of the market.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Moist Wound Dressings Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist moist wound dressings market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the moist wound dressings market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the moist wound dressings market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of moist wound dressings market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Foam dressings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hydrocolloid dressings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Alginate dressings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Film dressings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hydrogel dressings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for product segment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Coloplast AS
- ConvaTec Group Plc
- Hollister Inc.
- Integra LifeSciences Corp.
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- Smith & Nephew Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
