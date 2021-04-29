Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Offshore Drilling Market | $ 7.04 Bn Growth Expected Between 2021-2025 | Technavio
Apr 29, 2021, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The offshore drilling market is expected to grow by USD 7.04 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The growth in demand for oil and natural gas is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, fluctuations in the price of crude oil might hamper the market growth.
Offshore Drilling Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the market witnessed maximum growth in the shallow water offshore drilling segment. The segment is driven by the less complex nature of shallow water offshore drilling compared to deepwater and ultra-deepwater, which results in better safety and economic viability. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Offshore Drilling Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The rising number of offshore drilling projects will be crucial in driving the growth of the offshore drilling market in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Baker Hughes Co.
- China Oilfield Services Ltd.
- Halliburton Co.
- KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.
- National Oilwell Varco Inc.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS
- Transocean Ltd.
- Valaris Plc
- Weatherford International Plc
