Anamana Commits $2M to Commission 100 AI-Native Micro-Dramas

Commissioning program supports serialized storytelling, accelerates production with AI, and offers creators long-term revenue participation

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anamana today announced the launch of the Anamana 100 Program, a $2 million initiative to commission 100 original micro-drama series created using Anamana Studio, the company's AI-assisted narrative production platform.

The program is designed to support serialized, short-form storytelling by advancing production costs, providing standardized base compensation upon delivery of each completed series, and offering long-term revenue participation as their work is distributed and commercialized across Anamana-owned platforms and popular short-form video services.

Demand for episodic, mobile-first narrative content continues to grow globally, projected to reach $28 billion by 2030 (Media Partners Asia 2025). At the same time, short-form platforms increasingly reward serialized output, while production cost and turnaround time remain persistent constraints for independent creators.

Anamana Studio addresses this gap by integrating AI into the creative and production workflow from the outset — a process Anamana defines as AI-native, where human creativity drives story and structure while AI accelerates production.

Each selected project under the Anamana 100 Program will result in a complete micro-drama series, composed of short, fast-paced episodes designed to sustain audience engagement. Compensation and revenue participation are awarded on a per-series basis, regardless of whether a project is produced by a solo creator or a multi-person team.

In addition to base compensation, creators receive full access to Anamana Studio during production, product support, and participation in downstream revenue generated through distribution and commercialization. By connecting commissioned work directly to audience performance and monetization, the program is designed to give creators real-world feedback on how their stories perform in the market.

"We want to build a system where storytellers can use AI to produce real work, reach real audiences, and participate in real economic outcomes," said Brian Xie, founder of Anamana. "The Anamana 100 Program is designed around distribution and performance, not experimentation for its own sake."

The program is open to narrative creators worldwide, supporting projects designed for multi-region and cross-platform distribution. This includes writers, filmmakers, animators, and small creative teams interested in producing episodic micro-dramas using AI-assisted workflows. Prior experience with AI tools is not required, though applicants should demonstrate strong storytelling fundamentals and a clear interest in audience-driven narrative formats.

Submissions for the Anamana 100 Program are now open on a rolling basis — with selected creators receiving commissioning advances, production access to Anamana Studio, and ongoing revenue participation tied to their series. Additional details, eligibility requirements, and submission guidelines can be found at anamana.com.

About Anamana

Founded in 2025, Anamana is a narrative production studio and technology company building AI tools and systems for the next generation of episodic storytelling. Through Anamana Studio, creators develop, produce, and distribute serialized video content using AI-assisted workflows designed to accelerate production while preserving creative intent.

SOURCE Anamana