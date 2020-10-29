HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anand S. Balachandran, MD, FACC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Cardiologist for his excellence in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his outstanding work as the Owner and Cardiologist of the Heart and Vascular Clinic.

Having accrued 15 years of experience in the field of cardiology, Dr. Anand S. Balachandran is a highly respected board-certified cardiologist. Throughout his acclaimed career, he has gained expert knowledge and extensive training in coronary artery disease, cardiac arrhythmias, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, peripheral artery disease, congestive heart failure, and other cardiac conditions. He is particularly proficient in Invasive cardiology, using open or minimally-invasive surgery to identify or treat structural or electrical abnormalities within the patient's heart structure. In his current capacity, he demonstrates the highest level of professionalism and integrity offering comprehensive cardiology services at the Heart and Vascular Clinic in Huntsville, Alabama as the Owner and lead Cardiologist of the Heart and Vascular Clinic since 2016.



Throughout his academic career, Dr. Balachandran excelled in his courses. He graduated with an MBBS from the Academy of Medical Sciences located in Kerala, India. Then he went on to complete an Internal medicine residency, graduating as Chief Resident from Brooklyn Hospital Center. He was later invited for a Cardiology Fellowship at Weill Cornell Medical Center, and Mt. Sinai-Beth Israel medical centers. He is board-certified in both internal medicine and cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine.



In constant pursuit of excellence, Dr. Balachandran remains abreast of the latest cardiology advancements and technologies. He has been active in medical research, authoring several articles in scientific journals, and sharing his knowledge as an invited Fellow of the American College of Cardiology. He is registered with the American Registry of Diagnostic Vascular Sonography, and also an active member of the American Society of Echocardiography, the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, and the Society of Vascular Ultrasonography.



Dr. Balachandran dedicates his success to his parents, Dr. MRB Nair, and his mother, Dr. Viji Nair. He also dedicates this to his mentor during residency and fellowship, Dr. S. Reddy.

