Anand Systems Inc. Launches ASI RMS Powered by Duetto for Worldwide Intelligent Revenue Optimization

TRACY, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anand Systems Inc. (ASI), a leading hospitality technology provider serving over 7,000 properties worldwide, has launched ASI RMS powered by Duetto. This next-generation Revenue Management Solution expands ASI's robust hospitality platform, enabling hotels to maximize revenue, refine pricing strategies, and adapt swiftly to shifting market conditions.

Powered by the technology behind Duetto's premier RMS for select-service hotels, GameTime, ASI RMS empowers hoteliers to make data-driven pricing decisions, optimize occupancy, and boost profitability.

Increase Hotel RevPAR ASI RMS - The Future of Hotel Revenue Management

ASI RMS powered by Duetto addresses modern industry challenges by replacing manual workflows with advanced analytics, automation, and forecasting to deliver smarter, adaptive revenue management strategies.

Key Benefits of ASI RMS Powered by Duetto:

Dynamic Pricing: Real-time rate recommendations based on fluid market conditions.

Real-time rate recommendations based on fluid market conditions. Intelligent Forecasting: Highly accurate demand analysis across room types and segments.

Highly accurate demand analysis across room types and segments. Automated Optimization: Maximized profitability with reduced manual administrative effort.

Maximized profitability with reduced manual administrative effort. Seamless Integration: Native connection with ASI PMS for streamlined hotel operations.

"At ASI, our goal is to empower hoteliers with innovative technology that drives operational excellence and revenue growth," said Pratic Patel, CEO of Anand Systems Inc. "With ASI RMS powered by Duetto, our customers gain access to world-class revenue management capabilities to stay competitive and unlock new revenue opportunities."

The addition of the RMS strengthens ASI's comprehensive hospitality ecosystem, which seamlessly integrates Property Management System, Channel Management, Central Reservation System, and Payment Processing solutions to simplify operations while driving stronger financial performance.

Unlock Your Revenue Potential

Whether managing an independent hotel, a growing group, or a branded portfolio, ASI RMS powered by Duetto delivers the real-time automation and demand intelligence needed to make more profitable pricing decisions in today's competitive hospitality landscape.

Schedule a Demo

Discover what ASI RMS powered by Duetto can do for your property. Connect with the Anand Systems sales team today:

About Anand Systems Inc.

Anand Systems Inc. (ASI) has over 27 years of industry experience providing an all-in-one suite of hospitality technology solutions. Trusted by over 7,000 properties globally, ASI provides a comprehensive suite of solutions including Property Management Systems (PMS), Channel Manager, Central Reservation System (CRS), Payment Processing, Revenue Management, and other hotel technology solutions designed to help properties operate more efficiently and profitably.

About Duetto

Duetto drives unreal hotel performance by turning insight into smarter commercial decisions with the Revenue & Profit Operating System (RP-OS). Duetto helps 20,000+ properties capture demand, protect strategy, and prove impact through intelligent pricing, demand signals, forecasting, group business management, and P&L benchmarking through HotStats.

Media Contact:

Shweta Biyani

USA & Canada: +1 209-830-1484 | Sales - Ext 1

[email protected]

SOURCE Anand Systems Inc.