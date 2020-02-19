Ananda Brands Launches ECO Therapy

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To better deliver what nature truly intended, Ananda Brands, a company dedicated to the creation of high-quality hemp and cannabis products, launched ECO Therapy today. ECO Therapy is the first line of CBD products to create all-natural, botanical blends with carefully curated essential oils and vitamins, such as B 12 and melatonin, to meet the unique needs of personal relaxation, energy and sleep.

ECO Therapy produces whole-plant CBD products with natural hemp oil. They contain absolutely zero filler for a more concentrated, potent and clean product, which creates a better experience for everyone who enjoys it. Using nanotechnology to better enhance bioavailability in the body, ECO Therapy also makes dosing more effective.

"We want to be there for people who are on the journey to achieve holistic wellness and balance," said Jason Durnett, CEO, Ananda Brands. "Our ECO Therapy products are at the forefront of harnessing the power of plants to provide a completely clean and botanical tool to help everyone thrive throughout the day, and deliver your daily dose of nature."

ECO Therapy is available as mints and vape pens in three product formulas:

Relax: A calming blend of essential oils, cannabinoids and terpenes create a tranquil consistency throughout the course of your day.

Revive: Uplifting cannabinoids and terpenes that bring a focused, creative energy, breathing new life into your routine.

Rest: This fusion of essential oils, vitamins and terpenes includes melatonin to help achieve a new understanding of sweet dreams.

ECO Therapy oils are scientifically formulated by Trinity Terpenes, a company with deep expertise in conceiving and creating innovative, plant-based formulations. In order to ensure the highest quality products, Trinity Terpenes provides all-natural, curated blends of natural terpenes and essential oils, plus vitamins to add to ECO Therapy's full-spectrum, pesticide free CBD.

"Cannabinoids and terpenes are believed to work in synergy, influencing each other to produce an entourage effect," said Wayne Green, Chief Science Officer, Trinity Terpenes. "We took this one step further to create a completely botanical blend of CBD, natural terpenes, essential oils and vitamins to deliver one of the most natural lines of CBD oils available."

ECO Therapy products can be purchased nationwide at www.ecotherapycbd.com and in select retail stores.

About Ananda Brands

Ananda Brands was launched in 2018 with the mission to create the highest-quality hemp and cannabis brands. We believe that what nature provides is an asset to us all and are dedicated to using all-natural ingredients to craft products that uniquely meet needs of our customers. With the combination of the finest plants and all-natural botanicals, Ananda Brands provides nothing but benefits. Learn more at www.anandabrands.com

Media Contact:

Kristin Loretta

Kristin Joy Public Relations

Kristin@Kristinjoypr.com

SOURCE Ananda Brands

Related Links

http://www.anandabrands.com

