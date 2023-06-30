Ananta Is a Health Brand with a Clear Path to a Better Future

The Health Brand Has a Long Track Record of Maintaining a Firm Focus and Purpose as It Works to Provide the Best Products to Its International Customer Base

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ananta Medicare is a global manufacturer of herbal dietary supplements. The company has built its reputation on several key values, including efficiency, quality, and customer focus. One of the most important values that has guided Ananta over the years has been its firmness of purpose.

Every member of the Ananta team has invested in the desire not just to address health concerns but to enhance overall consumer health and wellness. Even throughout recent years, as the company has experienced growth (including entering the United States marketplace), its leadership has worked hard to maintain this critical sense of purpose in everything that the company does.

"At Ananta Medicare, our primary goal is to provide endless care for your health," says company president Pradeep Jain. "We've invested significant time, effort, and resources into that goal over more than two decades. The success story of Ananta Medicare is a result of years of hard work from our entire team. From the staff in our administration offices in Ukraine and the U.K. to those working in our modern manufacturing plants in India, the Ananta team is committed to investing in long-term health and high quality of life for the customers and professionals that we work with."

This firmness of purpose and focus on endless care has given the Ananta team a clear vision and path to follow. Whether it's developing products to address existing symptoms or to proactively guard against future ones, everything Ananta does is focused on building a brighter future.

A good example of this is the brand's herbal formula for infertility and ED, Adrius . The product utilizes natural ingredients, such as Tribulus terrestris fruit extract, Mucuna pruriens fruit extract, and Withania somnifera root and leaf extract. Together, this natural concoction of ingredients gently and effectively supports the male reproductive system, from greater libido and better erections to enhanced sperm motility and increased overall fertility. Adrius doesn't just address the single issue of infertility or low sex drive. It provides a comprehensive form of safe and effective support that Ananta customers can use to enhance their lives in both the present and the future.

"Our mission," says Jain, "is to provide high-quality medicines and remedies for our customers. We want these to meet health standards, be affordable, and above all, truly address the health issues they're created to fix. This desire to improve life and the human experience is central to the Ananta philosophy, and it has given us a powerful purpose along every step of our journey."

About Ananta Medicare

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us .

