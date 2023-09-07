Ananta Is Modernizing Holistic Medicine

For the International Health Brand "The Future Starts Today"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ananta is a visionary health brand that is pushing the boundaries when it comes to modern, holistic medicine. The company's slogan is "Endless care about your health," and this ongoing focus is put into action through a comprehensive end-to-end research and production process.

"Our company is structured to operate as an international hub of unlimited health-related opportunities," explains company president Pradeep Jain. "We encourage the free exchange of knowledge and apply it in a dynamic development framework. This ensures we create the most relevant and effective medical and herbal solutions possible."

Jain also stresses that a company can't succeed if it doesn't have the right people. For Ananta, everything starts with its team. "We are made up of a young, talented, and ambitious group of like-minded specialists in the field of medicine and pharmacy. Our staff has had the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in their work. The result is an energetic and optimistic environment where we can maintain high professionalism as we collaborate to incorporate modern technologies into the fields of medicine and natural health."

This foundational team and its company culture have enabled Ananta to maintain a dynamic development and production process for its impressive catalog of medicinal and herbal remedies (the latter having recently become available in the United States). The brand manufactures its products using in-house formulations. These are then marketed and distributed to professionals and consumers alike using Ananta's well-coordinated marketing, sales, and distribution network.

The end result of this positive, forward-thinking structure is remarkable. Ananta is a company that can integrate innovative ideas into unique formulations and then get them to market quickly, broadly, and at an affordable price point.

Ananta's pair of mental health products, Anantavati and Anantavati Kids , is a good example of this system in action. Modern consumers find themselves under an increasing bombardment of information and notifications. This has led to a growing mental health crisis across the globe, and many are seeking natural ways to cultivate better cognitive health.

In response, Ananta created Anantavati. The dietary supplement uses eight herbal ingredients to help reduce stress and manage mental well-being. Understanding that 21st-century children struggle just as much as adults in these areas, the brand also released Anantavati Kids as a safe, child-friendly option to help temper stress and support memory, focus, and self-control.

Anantavati is just one of many different examples of targeted health solutions found throughout the Ananta catalog. Each of these comes from a comprehensive development framework that is centered on optimism, collaboration, and the central message of endless care about your health. For the Ananta team, the ongoing potential of healthcare development isn't a distant event people need to wait for. The future starts today.

About Ananta Medicare

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us .

Pradeep Jain

Director

[email protected]

17867679500

SOURCE Ananta