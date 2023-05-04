Ananta Is Providing Preventative Care to a Global Audience

The Health Brand's Wide Range of Preventative Health Solutions Come From Its International Network of Offices and Manufacturing Sites

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ananta is a global health brand that has been going strong for over twenty years. The multi-faceted corporation creates a variety of both medicinal and natural solutions and has recently brought its popular line of herbal dietary supplements into North America . While Americans now have access to Ananta products, they are hardly the first to have benefited from the company's strong track record.

"The success story of Ananta Medicare is a result of years of hard work of the whole team in the name of health and high quality of life for patients," says company president Pradeep Jain. "Over the years, our devoted team has put in tireless work and a high degree of professionalism, generating unprecedented results in pharmaceutical markets across the world."

Jain goes on to detail the impressive reach of Ananta's operation, explaining that the brand's medicinal and herbal products have earned the confidence of patients and doctors alike in countless countries already. The company itself is also multi-national on an internal level. In Europe, Ananta has offices in both the Ukraine and the U.K. In addition, it has an administrative presence in India, where it operates its own manufacturing facilities, as well.

"We are proud of our international approach to healthcare," declares the company president. "It gives us a more holistic perspective, which fits with our primary goal of providing endless care for our customers — which is anyone looking to preserve their health, not just now but for their entire lives."

Jain's mention of "endless care" is a reference to Ananta's stated mission to provide "Endless care about your health." Ananta's mantra is to preserve and enhance the key human values of good health and overall quality of life, which is why its herbal products, in particular, are geared toward preventative health. Whether a customer in Bangalore is drinking a dose of the brand's Beautisan skin beauty formula or they're in Boston enhancing their mental wellness with a dose of the company's Anantavati herbal stress reducer , Ananta is setting a new standard of preventative care for a global audience that now includes the United States of America.

About Ananta Medicare

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us .

