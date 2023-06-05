Ananta Is Using Herbal Dietary Supplements to Help with Kidney Stones

News provided by

Ananta

05 Jun, 2023, 09:45 ET

The Brand's Nokamen Is a Uroprotector Designed to Support the Natural Resolution of Urolithiasis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urolithiasis (the scientific term for kidney stones) takes place when stony concretions form in the bladder or urinary tract. While the prevalence of urolithiasis varies from region to region, it is common in North America. 13% of American men and 7% of women suffer from the condition.

There are not many easy solutions to resolve kidney stones. Common practice recommends drinking plenty of water. In severe circumstances, pharmaceutical solutions come into play. For example, alpha-blockers can relax muscles to help pass a kidney stone, and pain relievers can help manage ongoing pain. Beyond that, more extreme solutions (for larger kidney stones) include using a scope, sound waves, and even direct surgery to remove a stone.

Ananta Medicare has created a middle-ground alternative between the extremes of basic hydration and more dramatic medicinal intervention. Nokamen is a uroprotector designed to support the natural resolution of kidney stones. The product uses herbal ingredients such as crataeva nurvala bark, saxifraga ligulata rhizome, and butea frondoa flowers to create a mild diuretic effect and relieve pain during urination. It aims to help kidney stones dissolve and prevents their re-formation. Clinical research has shown that Nokamen had a litokinetic effect (i.e., it helped the stones move) with 12% of patients discharging their stones organically.

"At Ananta, our goal is to protect and preserve the most important human values," explains company president Pradeep Jain, "Those values include maintaining good health and quality of life. When someone is suffering from a kidney stone, it can severely impact their health and happiness. Nokamen is an ideal way to resolve the issue of a smaller kidney stone without resorting to more extreme solutions — most of which come with their own unpleasant side effects. Nokamen helps our customers manage kidney stones in a natural manner that preserves their health and restores their quality of life as quickly as possible."

About Ananta Medicare
Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us.

Pradeep Jain 
Director 
[email protected] 
1 786-767-9500

SOURCE Ananta

Also from this source

For Ananta, Healthcare Isn't Just Business. It's Personal.

Ananta Is Setting New Efficiency Standards in the Health and Wellness World

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.