Ananta Is Using Herbal Dietary Supplements to Help with Kidney Stones

The Brand's Nokamen Is a Uroprotector Designed to Support the Natural Resolution of Urolithiasis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urolithiasis (the scientific term for kidney stones) takes place when stony concretions form in the bladder or urinary tract. While the prevalence of urolithiasis varies from region to region, it is common in North America. 13% of American men and 7% of women suffer from the condition.

There are not many easy solutions to resolve kidney stones. Common practice recommends drinking plenty of water. In severe circumstances, pharmaceutical solutions come into play. For example, alpha-blockers can relax muscles to help pass a kidney stone, and pain relievers can help manage ongoing pain. Beyond that, more extreme solutions (for larger kidney stones) include using a scope, sound waves, and even direct surgery to remove a stone.

Ananta Medicare has created a middle-ground alternative between the extremes of basic hydration and more dramatic medicinal intervention. Nokamen is a uroprotector designed to support the natural resolution of kidney stones. The product uses herbal ingredients such as crataeva nurvala bark, saxifraga ligulata rhizome, and butea frondoa flowers to create a mild diuretic effect and relieve pain during urination. It aims to help kidney stones dissolve and prevents their re-formation. Clinical research has shown that Nokamen had a litokinetic effect (i.e., it helped the stones move) with 12% of patients discharging their stones organically.

"At Ananta, our goal is to protect and preserve the most important human values," explains company president Pradeep Jain, "Those values include maintaining good health and quality of life. When someone is suffering from a kidney stone, it can severely impact their health and happiness. Nokamen is an ideal way to resolve the issue of a smaller kidney stone without resorting to more extreme solutions — most of which come with their own unpleasant side effects. Nokamen helps our customers manage kidney stones in a natural manner that preserves their health and restores their quality of life as quickly as possible."

About Ananta Medicare

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us .

