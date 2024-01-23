Ananta Islam is appointed as new CEO and Region President Americas of Körber Business Area Supply Chain

News provided by

Körber

23 Jan, 2024, 10:57 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ananta Islam is appointed as new CEO and Region President Americas of Körber Business Area Supply Chain located in Dallas, Texas as of January 1, 2024.

Islam will strengthen Körber's ambitious North America growth strategy for the mail and parcel business and ensure that the Business Area continues to expand its positioning for market leadership.

Continue Reading
Ananta Islam, CEO and Region President Americas of Körber Business Area Supply Chain
Ananta Islam, CEO and Region President Americas of Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Prior to joining Körber, Ananta Islam held various senior leadership roles in North America. Beginning his career as a project engineer at Teledyne Energy Systems, Islam went on to join GEA in 2006, where he served in various sales leadership roles for the Process Engineering Division in Columbia, Maryland, eventually working his way up to President of the Food Solutions Division in Frisco, Texas. Islam holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Loyola University Maryland, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Maryland.

"We are excited that Ananta Islam is joining our leadership team. With his leadership experience and broad sales expertise in various industries, he – together with his team – will strengthen our positioning and growth in the North American market," says Thomas Amend, CEO, Körber Parcel Logistics, Europe.

Dirk Hejnal, CEO, Körber Business Area Supply Chain comments: "On behalf of the BA Extended Executive Board, join me in welcoming Ananta and wishing him the best of luck and success in his new role."

About Kӧrber Group

Kӧrber is a leading international technology group headquartered in Hamburg, Germany with over 12,000 employees all over the world in four business areas: Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, and Technologies. Kӧrber Supply Chain offers a broad range of best-in-class supply chain solutions to fit a company's size, business strategy, and appetite for growth. From software to automation, voice and robotics, to material handling and system integration, Kӧrber is your one stop shop to meet all of your supply chain needs.

To learn more about Kӧrber, visit Koerber-supplychain.com. To apply for a position at Kӧrber, visit Koerber-supplychain.com/careers.

Press Contact: Hanna Nayak, Marketing Communications Manager, Kӧrber Supply Chain North America, (972) 310-1166, [email protected].

SOURCE Körber

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.