DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ananta Islam is appointed as new CEO and Region President Americas of Körber Business Area Supply Chain located in Dallas, Texas as of January 1, 2024.

Islam will strengthen Körber's ambitious North America growth strategy for the mail and parcel business and ensure that the Business Area continues to expand its positioning for market leadership.

Ananta Islam, CEO and Region President Americas of Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Prior to joining Körber, Ananta Islam held various senior leadership roles in North America. Beginning his career as a project engineer at Teledyne Energy Systems, Islam went on to join GEA in 2006, where he served in various sales leadership roles for the Process Engineering Division in Columbia, Maryland, eventually working his way up to President of the Food Solutions Division in Frisco, Texas. Islam holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Loyola University Maryland, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Maryland.

"We are excited that Ananta Islam is joining our leadership team. With his leadership experience and broad sales expertise in various industries, he – together with his team – will strengthen our positioning and growth in the North American market," says Thomas Amend, CEO, Körber Parcel Logistics, Europe.

Dirk Hejnal, CEO, Körber Business Area Supply Chain comments: "On behalf of the BA Extended Executive Board, join me in welcoming Ananta and wishing him the best of luck and success in his new role."

About Kӧrber Group

Kӧrber is a leading international technology group headquartered in Hamburg, Germany with over 12,000 employees all over the world in four business areas: Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, and Technologies. Kӧrber Supply Chain offers a broad range of best-in-class supply chain solutions to fit a company's size, business strategy, and appetite for growth. From software to automation, voice and robotics, to material handling and system integration, Kӧrber is your one stop shop to meet all of your supply chain needs.

To learn more about Kӧrber, visit Koerber-supplychain.com. To apply for a position at Kӧrber, visit Koerber-supplychain.com/careers.

Press Contact: Hanna Nayak, Marketing Communications Manager, Kӧrber Supply Chain North America, (972) 310-1166, [email protected].

