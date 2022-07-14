Ananta Medicare Improves Quality of Life Through Superior Healthcare Culture

The Health and Wellness Manufacturer Has Made It Its Mission to Create a Better and Healthier Future for All

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new contender entering the North American health and wellness industry — and it isn't a startup. Ananta Medicare is a well-established global brand that has been built on a mission of changing healthcare culture for the better.

Ananta was founded over two decades ago and has spent the intervening time setting up an international network of manufacturing plants and offices in India, the U.K., and Ukraine. The brand specializes in creating high-quality herbal products, food supplements, and medicines using unique in-house formulations that stand out in a crowded marketplace.

While the elite nature of the company's products stands on its own, it's Ananta's corporate vision that really catches the attention of consumers. "Ananta Medicare's vision is for constant care," explains company president Pradeep Jain, "We focus on preventative products because we want to establish a standard of constant care about the health and quality of human life."

Jain goes on to explain that Ananta is working to achieve this mission by improving not just individual lives, but general healthcare culture. "We create the highest quality products," says Jain, "but our goal is also to work in close collaboration with specialists in the fields of medicine and pharmacy, too." This translates as a desire to give consumers what they need to stay healthy while simultaneously equipping professionals to serve their patients and setting higher standards in manufacturing and professionalism. The goal of these small but impactful activities is a steady improvement in the quality of healthcare culture and, by extension, a correlating improvement in the quality of life for consumers around the globe — including the United States.

As Ananta Medicare enters the North American marketplace, Jain and his staff look forward to bringing their impeccable reputation for quality and care to American consumers, as well, in the name of a better quality of life for all.

About Ananta Medicare: Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, food supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The vision of the company is and always has been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at anantamedicare.com .

Media Contact:

Sourabh Kumar

Business Development Manager

Ananta Medicare Limited

+91 9570620303

[email protected]

SOURCE Ananta