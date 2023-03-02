Ananta Medicare Launches on Amazon

The International Health Care Brand's Dietary Supplements Are Officially Available for Americans on the Largest E-Commerce Marketplace of Them All

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ananta Medicare is an international company with a focus on improving health. The international health brand has spent years building a veteran team of innovative individuals who work together from across the world to fulfill the company's core mission. That mission is to provide "endless care about your health."

To provide this ongoing care for its customers, Ananta invests heavily in the development of both medical products for healthcare professionals as well as a wide range of herbal remedies. These are created using in-house formulations and are manufactured on-site in the company's reputable manufacturing facilities located in India.

"Ananta Medicare's goal is simple," explains company president Pradeep Jain, "we want to protect and preserve two of the most important human values of them all: good health and quality of life. That's why our medical solutions and dietary supplements target everyday issues while also taking overall health, aging, and other long-term factors into consideration."

Ananta Medicare's story has been one of perpetual success for the nearly quarter of a century that the company has been in business. However, throughout that time, one important area has remained out of reach: the North American health and wellness market.

It's a long-dormant ambition that Ananta has spent the better part of the last year working to change. Now, Jain and the Ananta team's dream of bringing their herbal remedies to American consumers is officially becoming a reality thanks to the company's recent listing of many of its supplements on Amazon, including best-sellers like Memoboost and Anantavati Kids .

The availability of the brand's globally respected health solutions on the world's largest e-commerce platform is a major victory for Ananta, as its team looks forward to serving the American public and helping them unlock better health and higher quality of life for the foreseeable future.

About Ananta Medicare

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us .

