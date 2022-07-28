Ananta Medicare Preserves and Protects the Most Important Human Values

The Health-Focused Brand Is Committed to Good Health and Quality of Life

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal health care, accessibility of medical treatments, and many other healthcare-related topics are hotly debated in both the United States and many other areas of the world. Whatever the topic of discussion may be, though, quality and speed of care tend to remain at the heart of the issue. That's why Ananta Medicare's mission is so important to the future of healthcare.

Ananta Medicare is composed of a group of companies that are focused on health and wellness. The association has been in existence since 1999 and has developed a robust range of product offerings that address various areas of preventative medicine and wellness.

For example, Ananta operates multiple facilities and offices around the world. These collaborate to create a variety of products that range from herbal remedies and food supplements all the way to stronger medications formulated for more severe conditions. The company also has a vision to improve healthcare culture by working in close collaboration with specialists within the fields of medicine and pharmacy to help guide their future efforts.

Everything that Ananta does is in the name of fulfilling its main priority, which is summed up in its motto, "endless care about your health." Ananta company president, Mr. Pradeep Jain, speaks to this desire, boiling down the mission of his company to two key human values. "The success story of Ananta Medicare is a result of years of hard work of the whole team," says Jain, "All of this is done in the name of two primary human values: good health and high quality of life for the patients that we impact."

Ananta's singular focus on those that it serves, backed by its growing global network and unique in-house formulations, has helped the brand stand out in a crowded marketplace. As the company continues to expand, Jain and the Ananta team look forward to continuing to improve healthcare standards and culture around the world through their focus on preventative, constant care.

About Ananta Medicare: Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, food supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The vision of the company is and always has been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at anantamedicare.com.

