Ananta Medicare Provides "Endless Care"

The Medical Manufacturer and Marketer's Motto Is "Endless Care About Your Health"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health is an ongoing concern for everyone. No matter how healthy an individual may be at any given moment, if they don't continue to invest in their health, it can decline — and quickly at times.

This need for ongoing care in a variety of areas of life is one of the core focal points of Ananta Medicare. "Our core mantra is to perpetually help our customers around the world protect and preserve their health and quality of life," explains company President Pradeep Jain, "If you don't have good health and a fulfilling life, it makes it difficult to be truly satisfied. That's why we've worked so hard to equip consumers with the tools they need to stay healthy and happy."

The "tools" Jain refers to are his company's wide range of medical and health and wellness products. Ananta has spent decades establishing itself as a leading global manufacturer of food supplements, cosmetic products, and high-quality generic medicines.

At this point, the company's catalog is filled with herbal and medical products that help many different demographics address a wide variety of health concerns. Each product is made using in-house formulations. The company's various manufacturing plants are dedicated to different products, as well, making it easier to maintain quality control and create the best products possible.

"Our products are manufactured at our own plants on contractual agreements," says Jain, "These come from India, Italy, Japan — all across the world, at this point. Our manufacturing process is impeccable, too. We comply with WHO GMP, PIC/S GMP, ISO 9001, and ISO 22000, HACCP standards, which has helped us earn the trust of consumers everywhere."

For Ananta, in-house formulas and precision manufacturing are just part of what it takes to be a leader in their industry. The brand has worked tirelessly over the years to ensure that it is creating products that truly benefit consumers and help provide that "endless care about your health" that the Ananta team prioritizes.

At Ananta Medicare, preserving health and improving quality of life are natural requirements for a future worth living. It's a vision that has brought them so far and will continue to lead them into the future.

About Ananta Medicare: Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, food supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The vision of the company is and has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at anantamedicare.com .

