Ananta Medicare Provides Targeted and Trusted Herbal Health Solutions

Herbal Remedies May Be Common, But No Brand Approaches Supplements with the Care, Concern, and Experience of Ananta Medicare

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The supplement industry is booming. Grand View Research reported that the global dietary supplements market was valued at $151.9 in 2021 and is projected to grow rapidly in the coming years. As 2023 begins, consumers have more dietary supplements than ever to choose from. And yet, the sheer quantity of options presents as many problems as it purportedly offers solutions.

With thousands of supplements on the market, it is quickly becoming nearly impossible for consumers to sort through the plethora of products available to find the best choice for their unique health concerns and conditions. In the chaotic confusion that is the supplement industry, it's become important for consumers to look past labels and claims and consider the companies behind the supplements they want to purchase. That's where a well-established, internationally renowned company like Ananta Medicare stands out.

"Ananta Medicare has been built over decades of intense investment," says company president Pradeep Jain, "The success story of Ananta Medicare comes from years of hard work stemming from a massive team that spans several countries and multiple continents. Everyone involved has committed significant time, effort, and resources not just to creating health products. Everything boils down to a dual focus on improving the collective health and high quality of life of our customers. In other words, we want to create the best products that address real issues and health concerns."

Ananta's experienced and detailed approach to health and wellness can be seen in the targeted way it develops each of its products. For instance, its Artikon® supplement uses unique ingredients, including fish collagen peptides and hyaluronic acid, to support the musculoskeletal system. The company's popular Anantavati® supplement taps into the power of herbs like Ashwagandha and Acorus calamus to soothe anxiety and restore sleep. Its natural beauty supplement Beautisan consists of an innovative 12-complex drink including collagen, coenzyme, and shark cartilage extract.

In every case, Ananta's herbal range of supplements brings the targeted and potent power of Mother Nature to bear on specific health remedies. The ability to use decades of experience to create innovative and trusted formulas has enabled Ananta to stand out in a crowded market. The brand's recent entry into the U.S. means Americans, too, will now have access to the company's consistent, highly effective herbal remedies as they continue to seek natural solutions to a wide variety of health concerns.

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us .

