Ananta Provides Safe, Effective Health Solutions Through Elite Quality Control

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality control is an ongoing concern in the health and wellness world. Medication must be prepared in perfect doses in order to be effective. A more relaxed approach is often taken with things like herbal supplements due to lower levels of risk — and yet, this creates frustrating inconsistencies for consumers. Health brand Ananta Medicare is changing the standards of healthcare culture by applying stringent quality assurance standards on everything from medicines to food supplements and even cosmetics.

"Our company is fiercely committed to uncompromising quality," says Ananta Medicare president Pradeep Jain, "The need for elite quality control is a philosophy that we've built our business model on. This isn't just out of a desire to provide the best products. In our field, good quality control also leads to a consistency that translates to predictable efficacy and guaranteed safety. When you know a product will be the same every time, you can count on using it to its fullest effect."

In pursuit of this end, Ananta has identified and implemented a thorough quality control policy throughout its international operation. This starts with raw materials and continues throughout all stages of production, as well as packaging and storage.

As the Ananta team turns the company's unique in-house formulations into generic medicines, food supplements, and cosmetic products (all made with natural components), working operations and procedures have been strictly standardized. This allows the company to adhere to the requirements of international GMP (Goods Manufacturing Practice) standards no matter where in the world it is manufacturing a particular product. In addition, laboratory studies remain carefully compliant with GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) standards, and Ananta storage, distribution, and inventory control line up with GDP (Good Distribution Practice) standards, as well.

Throughout every aspect of the formulation, production, and manufacturing processes, the Ananta team is careful to dot the "i's" and cross the "t's." This has allowed the quickly-growing enterprise to create a remarkable international presence over the years. Ananta is seen as a health brand that is rewriting manufacturing excellence and setting a new standard for healthcare culture around the world.

About Ananta Medicare: Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, food supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The vision of the company is and always has been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at anantamedicare.com .

