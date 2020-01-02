Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas Opens on the Golden Shores of Malaysia

BANGKOK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas announces the opening of the brand's first luxury hotel in Malaysia. Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas is ready to welcome discerning travelers to the golden shores of the country's south-eastern coastline with authentic luxury and indigenous-inspired hospitality.

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas is located along a pristine 17-kilometre beachfront facing the South China Sea, in a new high-end resort development that offers a range of luxury accommodation nestled in lush tropical gardens. Desaru Coast is located in Johor Darul Ta'zim and spans over 16 square kilometers. It is near Iskandar Malaysia and is easily accessible via a 45-minute drive from Malaysia's Senai International Airport (JHB) and a two-hour drive from Singapore. Additionally, visitors from Singapore can travel to Desaru Coast by ferry, followed by a short drive.

The 108 key resort is comprised of 90 tastefully decorated en-suite deluxe rooms in low-rise traditional Malay buildings that overlook the gardens, lagoon and ocean. They are adorned with indigenous materials and fabrics, such as woven textiles, renowned Malaysian wicker elements and silhouettes of traditional Malay crafts.

Thirteen stand-alone double story luxurious one- and two-bedroom pool villas are located around a lagoon. Their design draws heavily from traditional kampong houses that are designed to suit the tropical Malaysian climate with floor-to-ceiling windows, slanted carved wooden panels, louvres and vents under the roof, and wide-open doors that allow natural airflow to cool the interior.

Five expansive family sized three- and four-bedroom residences, ranging from 288 to 597 square meters, offer guests utmost privacy with an infinity pool, spacious contemporary living areas, full kitchens and chef and butler services.

Additionally, Anantara Desaru Coast Residences' real estate portfolio comprises a further fifteen luxurious three- and four-bedroom beachfront residences for sale, starting from 1.75 million dollars. Managed and serviced by Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas, the development offers the option for each owner to participate in a flexible resort-managed rental program and generate investment income when not in-residence.

Dining at Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas is a gastronomic nod to fresh coastal dining with an array of options ranging from freshly caught seafood to flavors from across Asia and gourmet international dining, to Dining By Design, Anantara's private dining experience in exotic locales.

Al fresco beachside dining is served with aplomb at the breezy, Sea.Fire.Salt. which specializes in succulent grilled seafood and steaks served beachside. The Turmeric restaurant serves authentic local Malaysian fare and delicious Thai, Chinese and international cuisine. The elevated Observatory Bar is set to become everyone's favorite hangout spot, enjoying 360-degree views of the lush resort and ocean and an extensive range of top wine and spirits, and imported cigars.

Two swimming pools offer refreshing freshwater alternatives to the azure ocean waves, while kids and teenagers alike can laze the day away playing the latest high-tech games or partake in cross-cultural educational activities in separate dedicated clubs.

A signature Anantara Spa and well-appointed health and fitness center offer wellness fanatics and adrenaline junkies a welcome respite to relax or revive. Attractions in the area include The Els Club Desaru Coast, comprised of two beautifully manicured golf courses that feature 45 holes in total.

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas, Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas' first venture into Malaysia, is a joint venture between the Bangkok-based international hotel group and its Malaysian partner, Themed Attractions Resorts & Hotels Sdn. Bhd. (TAR&H), a subsidiary of Khazanah Nasional Berhad.

Commenting on the opening of Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas, Mr. Thomas Meier, Minor Hotels' Senior Vice President of Operations – Asia, said that the company is thrilled to be a part of one of Malaysia's most anticipated new tourism developments and to establish it as an international luxury destination. "We are all set to offer discerned travellers authentic Anantara luxury on Malaysia's golden shores," he concluded.

Rates at Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas start from $222 per room per night, inclusive of breakfast; rates exclude six percent Sales Service Tax. For further information or to make a reservation, contact +60 7 8280 888 or desaru@anantara.com

A private viewing of the residences for sale can be arranged by contacting Anantara Desaru Coast Residences on +66 85 4848 752 or propertysales@minor.com.

Anantara is a luxury hospitality brand for modern travelers, connecting them to genuine places, people and stories through personal experiences, and providing heartfelt hospitality in the world's most exciting destinations. The collection of distinct, thoughtfully designed luxury hotels and resorts provides a window through which to journey into invigorating new territory, curating personal travel experiences.

From cosmopolitan cities to desert sands to lush islands, Anantara connects travelers to the indigenous, grounds them in authentic luxury, and hosts them with passionate expertise. The portfolio currently boasts 40 stunning hotel and resort properties located in Thailand, the Maldives, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Cambodia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Mozambique, Zambia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Portugal, Spain and Tunisia, with a pipeline of future properties in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

