Ananta's Globally Proven Health Solutions Enhance QOL

The Venerable Health Brand's Preventative Herbal Health Products Are Formulated From a Desire to Protect and Preserve Quality of Life

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reactionary healthcare has its place. If someone gets in an accident or suddenly has a heart attack, it's important to have measures in place to save lives and restore victims to full health. However, overwhelmingly, the best approach to consistent, effective health is a preventative one. This is a mantra that has guided the growing multicultural brand Ananta as it has impacted a growing audience of consumers across the globe — including its recent entry into the U.S. marketplace.

"We're excited to bring our unique approach to preventative medicine to Americans," says company president Pradeep Jain, "Our international team has invested years of hard work in the name of health and high quality of life for patients. Our offices, which extend across the UK, India, and even Ukraine, give us a holistic perspective of the health challenges that people around the world are facing."

This worldwide perspective has honed Ananta's vision over the years. This has deepened the brand's commitment not just to creating products that enhance health. Ananta's team specifically seeks solutions that protect and preserve the most important human values of them all — good health combined with a high quality of life (QOL).

While good health is fairly objective, QOL is more subjective, which is why Ananta has gone above and beyond the normal purview of many health and dietary supplement companies to deliver on that goal. The brand uses natural components to create a range of QOL-enhancing products, including high-quality generic medicines, food supplements, and cosmetics.

Along with a commitment to innovation and dynamic development through research conducted across its international offices, Ananta has its own production facilities in India, where it can oversee the manufacturing process. This ensures that its in-house innovation is backed up by sound quality and high efficiency. Responsibility is also a key element, with the brand vetting each of its formulas through comprehensive clinical trials to ensure efficacy.

From beginning to end, Ananta is a holistic brand with a focus on discovering, creating, and distributing a wide range of health prevention products. These don't just address individual health issues. They protect the body from future health concerns and help consumers around the world maintain a high quality of life each and every day.

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us .

