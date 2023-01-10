Anantavati Eases Nerves and Improves Sleep

The Herbal Remedy Uses a Selection of Herbs to Normalize the Nervous System and Enhance Sleep Quality

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting a good night's sleep is a universal concern. SleepHealth.org reports that between 50 and 70 million Americans struggle with sleep-related problems. These individuals are both men and women of all ages and socioeconomic classes. In other words: anyone can struggle to get good sleep. This can be for a wide variety of reasons, from sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome to more iconic conditions like insomnia and narcolepsy.

There are a wide variety of treatments and solutions available for those chasing a good night's rest. Some of these are more targeted or pharmaceutical in nature. Others, like Ananta Medicare's popular Anantavati®, take a more natural approach. "At Ananta Medicare, our vision is to provide constant care for the health and quality of human life of others," says Ananta Medicare president Pradeep Jain. "We are one of the most reputed manufacturers in our industry, and we have unique products based on in-house formulations that are targeted towards different needs and customer bases — including, those who can't get enough quality sleep."

One of Ananta Medicare's most popular sleep support solutions is Anantavati, an herbally-based product that is designed to, in the words of the health brand, "contribute to the normalization of the nervous system functioning." The product is GMO-free and, while not a medicinal solution, it can provide a natural, supplement-based level of support that eases nerves and helps address poor sleep.

There are multiple herbal ingredients in Anantavati that help with this process. For instance, convolvulus pluricaulis and acorus calamus combat anxiety and stress, respectively, and both are known for helping normalize sleep. The most important ingredient in the supplement (as far as sleep is concerned) is Withania somnifera (commonly known as Ashwagandha), which combats stress and anxiety, reduces irritability, ameliorates fatigue, and can both improve sleep and help with insomnia.

To reiterate, Anantavati is not a full-blown medicinal solution to improving sleep. Nevertheless, it offers an effective way to use several of nature's strongest herbal remedies to enhance an individual's sleep. It restores health to the nervous system, reduces stress and anxiety, and ultimately improves sleep itself — an everyday necessity that comes at a premium for many Americans two decades into the 21st century.

About Ananta Medicare

Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India, each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision has always been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at www.anantamedicare.us.

