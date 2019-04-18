Anaplan Announces Appointment of Suresh Vasudevan to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN ) , a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced the appointment of Suresh Vasudevan to its Board of Directors effective April 14, 2019.

Mr. Vasudevan brings a wealth of experience in technology, product development and leadership roles as an executive officer and board member. Mr. Vasudevan is the President and CEO of Sysdig, Inc., a container intelligence company. Prior to joining Sysdig, Mr. Vasudevan was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nimble Storage, Inc. from March 2011 until its acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise in May 2017. He was also the Chief Executive Officer of Omneon, Inc. from 2009 to 2011 and previously served at NetApp, Inc. from 1999 to 2008 in a variety of roles, including as Senior Vice President and a member of the executive team overseeing all product operations. Mr. Vasudevan also served at the management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. early in his career.

"We are very excited to attract some of the most distinguished and established Board members to help us continue to deliver impressive results," said Frank Calderoni, Chairman and CEO, Anaplan. "Suresh has extensive experience in the technology industry with deep expertise in scaling technology companies. We are very fortunate to have his caliber of executive leadership join our Board."

"I am honored to join the Anaplan Board as this is an exciting time for the company as they experience major growth and momentum," said Suresh Vasudevan. "I'm looking forward to working with the Board and the executive leadership team to help Anaplan achieve many more milestones."

Mr. Vasudevan holds a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering, with honors, from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Pilani, India and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Calcutta, India.

About Anaplan

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,100 customers worldwide.

