Anaplan Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced the closing of its initial public offering and the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 2,325,000 additional shares of its common stock. Anaplan sold 17,825,000 shares of its common stock, including the shares sold upon exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase up to 2,325,000 additional shares, at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 12, 2018 under the symbol "PLAN."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as the joint lead bookrunners for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc. served as a book-running manager. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Canaccord Genuity LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C., JMP Securities LLC, Needham & Company, LLC, Piper Jaffray & Co. and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. served as co-managers.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Anaplan

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 900 customers worldwide.

SOURCE Anaplan, Inc.