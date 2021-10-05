Anaplan Gold Partner Spaulding Ridge Continues Expansion to Meet Increased xP&A Demand

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a leading cloud advisory and implementation firm, has announced that the company is expanding its Anaplan team to meet the increasing demand for Anaplan's platform for Connected Planning.

Spaulding Ridge has offered Anaplan's cloud-based platform since its founding in 2018, enabling organizations to gather and analyze company data in a single, real-time environment. This eliminates siloes from Supply Chain, Marketing, Sales, HR, and Finance. This shared ownership and visibility allows operational leaders to make better business decisions and enables Finance to create inclusive modeling scenarios and allow for planning outside of the Chart of Accounts.

Beginning in January 2021, Spaulding Ridge began the process of doubling its 80-person Anaplan team. Currently at 145, the team is projecting to employ 180 Anaplanners by the end of the year. This positions the team – and Anaplan – to deliver xP&A projects to large enterprise organizations around the world. On top of providing Anaplan's powerful platform, Spaulding Ridge continues to increase offerings of Anaplan's intelligence solutions, such as PlanIQ™, which helps organizations utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to create more accurate forecasts.

"When I founded Spaulding Ridge in 2018, I selected Anaplan as our best-in-cloud solution for enterprise planning because of its industry leading ability to connect financial and supply chain planning for our clients. After years of implementing enterprise planning tools, I knew that an effective planning solution needed to be more than an aggregated set of largely static budgets. The market is finally catching up and is formally acknowledging the need for an extended planning and analysis (xP&A) solution," says Jay Laabs, Co-Founder and CEO, Spaulding Ridge.

Sarah Katz, Co-Founder and President of Spaulding Ridge, responsible for Global Go-to-Market, added "Our Anaplan team is positioned to serve global, enterprise clients. As a top Anaplan partner, we want to solidify our commitment to growing our Anaplan practice and our xP&A capabilities. We want to not only be known for finance and sales planning, but for workforce and operational planning as well."

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com/anaplan.

About Spaulding Ridge

An award-winning provider of Cloud solutions and advisory services, Spaulding Ridge helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud™ solutions on a global scale. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance to gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales to increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations to drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

