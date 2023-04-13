Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the high prevalence of thyroid cancer - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market size is forecasted to increase by USD 230.53 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.44%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the high prevalence of thyroid cancer, the introduction of targeted therapies, and the rising geriatric population. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report.

Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market - Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026

The global anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market is fragmented, with more than 20 companies and various types of branded drugs and generics of some chemotherapeutics. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Akorn Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Exelixis Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Vendor Offerings -

Bayer AG - The company offers anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs that prevent three major groups of thyroid cancers based on the origin of the tumor cells and the tumor's clinical behavior.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market - Market Segmentation:

This anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market research report extensively covers anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market segmentation by products (chemotherapy and novel therapy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the chemotherapy segment will be significant during the forecast period. Chemotherapy is used as a curative treatment. It includes a single drug or combination of drugs. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of thyroid cancer and chemotherapy being the second-line treatment for anaplastic thyroid cancer after surgery. The incidence rate of thyroid cancer is increasing at a significant rate, almost increasing threefold every ten years. Though the majority of thyroid tumors are curable, 2%-3% of thyroid cancers are refractory to standard treatments. Hence, chemotherapy has a larger adoption rate when compared to novel therapeutics, which is expected to help the segment to maintain its dominant position in the market during the forecast period.

Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

The high prevalence of thyroid cancer is notably driving the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market growth during the forecast period.

The increased detection of small tumors in the pre-clinical stage results in the increasing prevalence of cancer. Researchers believe that some environmental carcinogens in the industrialized lifestyle specifically affect the thyroid, which leads to cancer.

Enhanced exposure to medical radiation is one of the most common risk factors that affect the thyroid, and several companies are conducting heavy research to develop novel therapeutics such as targeted therapies and immune therapies to capture the huge unmet need, and the market has witnessed the approval of these drugs in the last two decades.

Hence, the strong prevalence of thyroid cancer and, subsequently, anaplastic thyroid cancer, will drive the growth of the global anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market.

Major Trends:

An emerging trend in the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market is the growing awareness about thyroid cancer.

Several international and regional organizations conduct programs to increase awareness about thyroid cancer and enable the early diagnosis of the disease.

For instance, Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Association Inc. observes September as the thyroid cancer awareness month. During this month, more than 96 countries participate to raise awareness about the importance of early detection of the condition, available treatment options, and lifelong monitoring.

The awareness program also aims to inform the public about thyroid cancer and available free support services, resources, and educational events with experts.

Hence, such initiatives are expected to increase awareness about cancers and the available treatments during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

A challenge that is expected to hamper the growth of the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market is the adverse effects of chemotherapy.

The treatment landscape of anaplastic thyroid cancer is developing rapidly, but various chemotherapy drugs demonstrate a range of adverse effects, such as fatigue, muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

In spite of their efficiency, off-label chemotherapeutics used for treating anaplastic thyroid cancer are associated with a spectrum of adverse effects.

Hence, side effects limit patient adherence to treatments, which will pose a challenge to the growth of the global anaplastic thyroid drugs market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market vendors

Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 230.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Italy, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akorn Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Exelixis Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

