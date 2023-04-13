Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the high prevalence of thyroid cancer - Technavio

Apr 13, 2023, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market size is forecasted to increase by USD 230.53 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.44%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the high prevalence of thyroid cancer, the introduction of targeted therapies, and the rising geriatric population. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report.
Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market - Vendor Analysis:
The global anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market is fragmented, with more than 20 companies and various types of branded drugs and generics of some chemotherapeutics. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Akorn Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Exelixis Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
Get a holistic overview of the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.
Vendor Offerings -
- Bayer AG - The company offers anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs that prevent three major groups of thyroid cancers based on the origin of the tumor cells and the tumor's clinical behavior.
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - The company offers anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs that treat by replacing the hormone that is not being produced in enough quantities and are also used to treat thyroid cancer or other thyroid conditions.
- Eisai Co. Ltd. - The company offers anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs that are approved for monotherapy as a treatment for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Expand operations in the future
Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market - Market Segmentation:
This anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market research report extensively covers anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market segmentation by products (chemotherapy and novel therapy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
- The market share growth by the chemotherapy segment will be significant during the forecast period. Chemotherapy is used as a curative treatment. It includes a single drug or combination of drugs. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of thyroid cancer and chemotherapy being the second-line treatment for anaplastic thyroid cancer after surgery. The incidence rate of thyroid cancer is increasing at a significant rate, almost increasing threefold every ten years. Though the majority of thyroid tumors are curable, 2%-3% of thyroid cancers are refractory to standard treatments. Hence, chemotherapy has a larger adoption rate when compared to novel therapeutics, which is expected to help the segment to maintain its dominant position in the market during the forecast period.
Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for forecast period (2022-2026) have been covered in this report.
Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market - Market Dynamics:
Key Drivers:
- The high prevalence of thyroid cancer is notably driving the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market growth during the forecast period.
- The increased detection of small tumors in the pre-clinical stage results in the increasing prevalence of cancer. Researchers believe that some environmental carcinogens in the industrialized lifestyle specifically affect the thyroid, which leads to cancer.
- Enhanced exposure to medical radiation is one of the most common risk factors that affect the thyroid, and several companies are conducting heavy research to develop novel therapeutics such as targeted therapies and immune therapies to capture the huge unmet need, and the market has witnessed the approval of these drugs in the last two decades.
- Hence, the strong prevalence of thyroid cancer and, subsequently, anaplastic thyroid cancer, will drive the growth of the global anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market.
Major Trends:
- An emerging trend in the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market is the growing awareness about thyroid cancer.
- Several international and regional organizations conduct programs to increase awareness about thyroid cancer and enable the early diagnosis of the disease.
- For instance, Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Association Inc. observes September as the thyroid cancer awareness month. During this month, more than 96 countries participate to raise awareness about the importance of early detection of the condition, available treatment options, and lifelong monitoring.
- The awareness program also aims to inform the public about thyroid cancer and available free support services, resources, and educational events with experts.
- Hence, such initiatives are expected to increase awareness about cancers and the available treatments during the forecast period.
Key Challenges:
- A challenge that is expected to hamper the growth of the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market is the adverse effects of chemotherapy.
- The treatment landscape of anaplastic thyroid cancer is developing rapidly, but various chemotherapy drugs demonstrate a range of adverse effects, such as fatigue, muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
- In spite of their efficiency, off-label chemotherapeutics used for treating anaplastic thyroid cancer are associated with a spectrum of adverse effects.
- Hence, side effects limit patient adherence to treatments, which will pose a challenge to the growth of the global anaplastic thyroid drugs market during the forecast period.
To get detailed insights about drivers, trends, and challenges
What are the key data covered in this Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market vendors
|
Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 230.53 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
4.29
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Italy, China, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Akorn Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Exelixis Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Chemotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Chemotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Novel therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Novel therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Novel therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Novel therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Novel therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Bayer AG
- Exhibit 85: Bayer AG - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Bayer AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Bayer AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Bayer AG - Segment focus
- 10.4 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Exhibit 89: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Eisai Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 92: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 96: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 99: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 10.7 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 101: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Merck KGaA
- Exhibit 106: Merck KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Merck KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Merck KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 109: Merck KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Merck KGaA - Segment focus
- 10.9 Novartis AG
- Exhibit 111: Novartis AG - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Novartis AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Novartis AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Novartis AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Viatris Inc.
- Exhibit 123: Viatris Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Viatris Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 132: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations
