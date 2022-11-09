Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market to record USD 230.53 Mn growth; Akorn Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 230.53 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. The global anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market is fragmented with more than 20 companies and various types of branded drugs and generics of some chemotherapeutics. The competition is high among vendors owing to the introduction of novel therapies in the market. Also, the presence of a strong pipeline of drugs used for treating anaplastic thyroid cancer will further intensify the competition during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market will witness the approvals of some drugs during the forecast period, which will intensify the competition among vendors. Get deeper insights into the vendor landscape and make informed decisions. Buy Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026

Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report also covers the following areas :

Product

Chemotherapy



Novel Therapy

The market growth will be significant in the chemotherapy segment during the forecast period. The growth of the chemotherapy segment can be mainly attributed to the high prevalence of thyroid cancer and chemotherapy being the second-line treatment for anaplastic thyroid cancer after surgery. The incidence rate of thyroid cancer is increasing at a significant rate, almost increasing threefold every ten years. Although the majority of thyroid tumors are curable, about 2%-3% of thyroid cancers are refractory to standard treatments. These types include undifferentiated, highly aggressive, and mostly chemo-resistant tumors and are known as anaplastic thyroid cancer.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

37% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The market growth in North America is primarily attributed to the increased cases of thyroid cancer in the region. The increasing geriatric population in the region is another factor propelling the growth of the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market in North America.

Identify other potential segments and regions in the market. Download Free Sample Report

Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market in l4 industry include Akorn Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Exelixis Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The High prevalence of thyroid cancer, the introduction of targeted therapies, and the rising geriatric population will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market vendors

Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 230.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Italy, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akorn Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Exelixis Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

